If you’re someone who loves researching and learning about true crime, you may have heard of a podcast called My Favorite Murder. Hosts and comedians Georgia Hardstark and Karen Killgariff—with the help of podcast guru Steven Ray Morris and Georgia’s cat Elvis—tell some of the darkest tales in true crime history with an informative and surprisingly hilarious tone. The Feral Audio show is still young, but with nearly 100 full-length episodes and over 30 “minisodes,” it’s gained a cult following of “murderinos” in just over a year.

One thing the MFM team prides themselves in is the impressive community that has risen from the love of the show and true crime. Facebook groups, live shows and regular meetups are just a few of the benefits fans have gotten to experience. But that’s not all.

In July, four listeners (@cooper_calligraphy, @thecurlyfonts, @createdbycali, and @tyletters) created the #lettermfm challenge, inviting fans to handletter iconic quotes from the show. When Karen and Georgia found out, they shared the post on the @myfavoritemurder Instagram page. And what happened next spread like wildfire.

Fans from all over started sharing their own handlettered works, and suddenly there were thousands of beautifully lettered, somewhat macabre works of art floating around the ‘gram-o-sphere.

It’s true what they say. Good design is everywhere.

