Feast your eyes on a sampling of the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry since the first issue of HOW rolled off the press.
Articles
Celebrating Illustration: 25 Iconic Illustrated HOW Covers
Since day one, HOW has worked with the biggest names along with many rising stars in the illustration industry. Here’s a look back at 25 of our most iconic illustrated magazine covers. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!
Catching Up with 10 Design Leaders from the ’90s & Early 2000s
Let's catch up with 10 of the people who played major roles in the design industry in the ’90s and early 2000s: David Carson, Robynne Raye, Michael Strassburger, Bill Cahan, Sean Adams, Noreen Morioka, John Sayles, Sheree Clark, David Salanitro and Jennifer Sterling.
BestTemplates: Great Template Designs for Every Business
Check out these tips and template designs from our friends at BestTemplate.com
Making an Iconic Notebook Even Better
Inspired by Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, designer Aron Fay set forth on a noble quest: to make the greatest notebook ever even better.
Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from Around the Web
In this week's selection of creative highlights, enjoy some incredible motion graphics in a new Beck music video, discover virtual reality brain surgery, and find out how well people really know logos.
Nike Design Team Develops Color-Rich NBA Uniforms
The launch of the Nike’s official partnership as the on-court apparel designer for the NBA resulted in color-rich uniform designs for all 30 teams, as well as warmup apparel.
7 Desk Accessories for Your Office or Design Studio
Is your creative workspace looking a bit desolate? Try adding some of these desk accessories to enliven your office or studio.
How to Establish & Maintain Brand Authenticity
Hamish Campbell of Pearlfisher discusses how the world's biggest names are losing their brand authenticity—and how some have kept or regained it.
Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from Around the Web
We dug up some fascinating work and insights, including an interesting data visualization, a camera that prints gifs, the history of a ubiquitous meme, and more.