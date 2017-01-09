Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

It was tough selecting from the many incredible things that happened in the design world. But here, for your viewing pleasure, are some of our favorite creative highlights from the week—including amazing drone photos, hot news about design industry jobs and more!

5 Creative Highlights from the Week

These 20 aerial drone photos offer an extraordinary new perspective. See them all here.

These incubation chambers might look like something out of Jurassic Park, but they’re being used to digitize old newspapers. Read more here.

CNNMoney’s latest selection of the top 100 jobs for growth and general awesomeness includes several graphic design-related jobs, including Mobile App Developer at #1. Be sure to hone those dev skills! See more here.

Check out the trends: What people were searching for and where throughout 2016.

This is incredible: The Google Arts & Culture Experiments – t-SNE Map Experiment presents artworks mapped by visual similarity.