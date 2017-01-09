Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

It was tough selecting from the many incredible things that happened in the design world. But here, for your viewing pleasure, are some of our favorite creative highlights from the week—including amazing drone photos, hot news about design industry jobs and more!
5 Creative Highlights from the Week
1. Incredible Drone Photos from 2016
These 20 aerial drone photos offer an extraordinary new perspective. See them all here.
2. Saving Print
These incubation chambers might look like something out of Jurassic Park, but they’re being used to digitize old newspapers. Read more here.
3. Design Jobs Growing
CNNMoney’s latest selection of the top 100 jobs for growth and general awesomeness includes several graphic design-related jobs, including Mobile App Developer at #1. Be sure to hone those dev skills! See more here.
4. Google’s Year in Search
Check out the trends: What people were searching for and where throughout 2016.
5. An Artistic Experiment with Machine Learning
This is incredible: The Google Arts & Culture Experiments – t-SNE Map Experiment presents artworks mapped by visual similarity.