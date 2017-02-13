Day of the Dead: A Grateful Dead Compilation Album for AIDS Awareness

This is too cool. The folks over at the design studio The Collected Works created an extensive compilation album in tribute to The Grateful Dead with the help Aaron and Bryce Dessner of Grammy Award- nominated band The National.

The group brought together a host of musicians to compose 59 tracks, which ultimately became a five-CD set and a ten-LP box set—and all of the proceeds were donated to Red Hot, an organization dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness and support. The Collected Works was responsible for the art direction, identity, packaging, print, motion and web design. Here’s what they had to say about it:

“The Day of the Dead design system is a modern reinterpretation of the Dead’s iconography, lyrics and related imagery. Throughout the identity we use a combination of oil and water textures (referencing backing visuals of live Grateful Dead shows), and hand drawn illustrations (created by the incredibly talented Gary Panter). This creates an expandable system that works across all the packaging–and is also flexible enough to adapt to web, motion and apparel design. The imagery may or may not require the viewer to be on LSD to get the full effect. But you didn’t hear that from us.”

Check out the website here: dayofthedeadmusic.com Note: Be sure to hold onto something when you go down this rabbit hole. Not recommended for anyone with epilepsy.

