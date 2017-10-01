Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from Around the Web

[Call for Entries: The Logo Design Awards]

This edition of Design Finds is simply fascinating. Enjoy some incredible motion graphics in a new Beck music video, discover virtual reality brain surgery, celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with Latino art and culture, and find out how well people really know logos.

1. Smartwatch accessibility

Dot, a South Korean company that specializes in technology for the blind, has developed a smartwatch that displays information in braille. Watch it in action below to see how it works, and read more about it at Dezeen.

2. Color in motion

I may have mentioned elsewhere how obsessed I am with the incredible motion graphics in the lyric video of Beck’s single “Wow.” But of course all of the videos that have been released in advance of his upcoming album Colors have been enthrallling, and the one for “Dear Life” is no exception. Watch below.

3. What happens when people try to draw logos from memory?

In an intriguing experiment, the folks at Signs.com asked 156 Americans between the ages of 20 and 70 to spend half an hour drawing 10 famous logos from memory. The results are varied and interesting. See more of them at Logo Design Love.

4. Latino Art & Culture in the US

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Google Arts & Culture takes a deep dive into Latino cultures in the US, from leaders to street artists to athletes. Take a look.

5. Virtual Reality Brain Surgery

Warning: This video is not for people who are uncomfortable watching surgery. But if you’re game, watch the neurosurgical team at The Royal London Hospital performing brain surgery to treat a patient’s life-threatening brain aneurysms—in 360 VR. Read more about it at Mashable.