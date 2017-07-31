Welcome to Design Finds, HOW’s weekly roundup of interesting design and creativity-related news of note and general interest. This week’s selection tech-heavy, with stories about privacy, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and our old friend Adobe Flash.

Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

1. The Roomba Who Loved Me … A Little Too Much

The New York Times reports that Roombas may be mapping your home in order to gather its layout as data for future sale. Read about it here.

2. IKEA Culture

This fascinating QZ article addresses how IKEA has tailored its catalogues to different cultures, even coming under fire for “disappearing women” in Saudi Arabia, among other similar practices.

3. Chatty Bots

If your spying Roomba wasn’t enough to keep you up at night, take a gander at this: Facebook created two AI bots who invented their own language in order to communicate more efficiently—but researchers couldn’t understand it at first; they ended up shutting down the bots because they were learning in such an unexpected way. Fascinating stuff.

4. AR Magic

Gizmodo reports a new AR app by Trixi Studios that enables you to star in A-ha’s “Take On Me.” Too cool.

5. Ding, Dong, Flash Is Dead

Adobe announced last week that it plans to “end-of-life” Flash—for good this time. “Specifically, we will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 and encourage content creators to migrate any existing Flash content to these new open formats.” Read the full announcement here.