Since day one, HOW has worked with the biggest names along with many rising stars in the illustration industry and beyond, from Ivan Chermayoff, David Carson, Rick Valicenti, Jonathan Hoefler, Dana Tanamachi and House Industries to Yulia Brodskaya, Melissa McFeeters, Jen Adrion and Omar Noory. Here’s a look back at 25 of our most iconic illustrated magazine covers. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

Want to explore even more magazine covers? Head on over to printmag.com to check out 77 years of archived PRINT magazine covers.