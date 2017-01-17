7 Ways to Get Better Clients in 2017 (Part 1)

Help! Most of my clients have very small, limited budgets. They don’t understand the value of design and they often need more work than they can pay for.

Is this you? And, if so, do you want better design clients in 2017?

I’m kicking off a series of posts that will give you the simple formula and tools to move away from this type of client and make it easier for better ones to find you. Each post in this series will go into detail about a different strategy you can easily implement today.

This “formula” is also the schedule of topics for the Get Better Clients Bootcamp, May 2 in Chicago, a half day intensive program hosted by HOW Design Live and presented by Marketing Mentor.

Ready? Here it is:

1. Decide Where to Focus.

Not so simple to do, but focus is the key to success because we live in a world of way too many options and we just can’t be everything to everyone. The more you focus, the clearer your message will be to better clients and the easier it will be for them to say, “This is exactly who we need.”

2. Cultivate The Right Mindset.

Debbie Millman speaks movingly about this in her new CreativeLive course, A Brand Called You, and she will be sharing the highlights at the Get Better Clients Bootcamp.

3. Use Your Creativity To Pursue Your Dream Clients.

Former agency owner Jake Jorgovan observes that most creatives leave their creativity at the door when they do their own business development. Through his company, Outbound Creative, he and his team implement the most creative, eye-catching, mind-blowing strategies to get the attention of dream clients—and it works! (Read how here) He will be sharing actual examples as part of the Get Better Clients Bootcamp.

4. Get Attention with Compelling Visual and Written Content.

Ryan Robinson says most creatives aren’t using compelling content marketing to sell their strengths and expertise as well as they could. In our recent podcast interview, he explains how he has done it for himself – and got 200K monthly visitors to his blog as a byproduct. He will be sharing the highlights as part of the Get Better Clients Bootcamp.

5. Position Yourself as The Expert.

Julia Reich Of Stone Soup Creative decided public speaking would be the best way to promote her design firm to the non profit world. So she learned how to become a public speaker, got lots of practice, added graphic recording to her toolbox and now she presents at events like The Non Profit Technology Conference. Julia will be sharing the highlights of how she did that at the Get Better Clients Bootcamp.

6. Become A Media Magnet.

How do you know you’re ready for TV (or media in general)? You probably think you need: a bestselling book; a regular column; a PhD; a TED talk, earned your first million. It’s none of that. Terri Trespicio outlines the 5 signs you are ready here. And she’ll be sharing more of what it takes at The Get Better Clients Bootcamp.

7. Stay on The Radar/Visible with Email Marketing.

Timing is everything when it comes to getting the work you want from your dream clients. If you’re not on their radar, they will forget you exist – out of sight, out of mind! So stay in touch with relevant content that demonstrates why you are exactly who they need when they’re ready.

This is the formula for getting better clients.

Whether you work independently or run your own agency, this formula works and in this series, I’ll elaborate on each of these tools and strategies. It’s not complicated, it just takes effort and attention and focus, of course.

But if you really want to learn, come to The Get Better Clients Bootcamp and hear from real live creative professionals who are actually using these strategies to get better clients.

The entire half day intensive will focus on answering this one essential question that keeps agency owners and independent creatives alike up at night: “How do you get better clients?” I have invited a dynamic roster of speakers to share their practical, how-to marketing tactics. Every speaker will have a different answer to that all important question, a simple idea or practical tactic that can be implemented immediately.

Plus, you’ll be surprised at how affordably this half day intensive is priced, with you in mind. Come for the day then get right back to work, or come for all 5 days of HOW Design Live and soak it all in. It’s happening on May 2, 2017 in Chicago. Get the details here. Register by January 24 for the lowest price!