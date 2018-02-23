What happens when you illuminate a city with interactive art installations? Cincinnati found out: Everyone comes to see it.
Art Exhibits and Design Events
HOW Design Live: What’s Now, What’s Next
HOW Design Live in 2018 marks the 28th time that design professionals have gathered under the HOW umbrella. Here's what you have to look forward to.
Enhance Your Creative Career
It's fun. It's energizing. But the real reason to attend HOW Design Live is because it will enhance your design career.
A Feast of Creativity: Art + Design at 2016 Bay Area Maker Faire
Bay Area Maker Faire in San Mateo, Calif., once again served up a feast of creativity in a diverse range of categories that included art and design.
Join Us at the HOW Interactive Design Conference
Join us at the 2015 HOW Interactive Design Conferences—coming soon to San Francisco, Chicago and D.C.!
Font Marathon: Creating 2 Typefaces in 72 Hours
Struggle no more with finding the best typeface combinations for your creative projects, and instead utilize the 150 examples provided in Type Teams by Tony Seddon. by Nadine Chahine Monotype’s Font Marathon: A Look Inside the Exhilarating Challenge for Two Typeface Designers to Create Two Typefaces from Scratch in a Matter of Days Designing a...
Maker Faire: Plastic Pixels, Light-Emitting Sculptures & More
The Creativity Ultimate Collection is your one-stop-shop for creative inspiration—15 design resources for 81% off! Pixels can take many forms, from the microscopic LCDs in Apple’s Retina display to the incandescent bulbs used in old stadium scoreboards. At SparkleMasters, sequins are the medium of choice. The Glendale, Calif., company creates what it describes as...
7 Design Weeks to Add to Your Calendar
These are the fall and winter design weeks you should have on your 2014 calendar (happening in a city near you), plus more events to keep on your radar for 2015.
Announcing HOW Interactive Design Conference 2014
The HOW Interactive Design Conference is back in 2014 with a three city line-up of events in D.C., Chicago and San Francisco ...
Have Breakfast with CreativeMornings
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but is it, perhaps, the most inspiring as well? If you’ve been attending CreativeMornings events, the answer is a definitive “yes.” CreativeMornings is an initiative developed by Tina Roth Eisenberg, founder of design studio and blog Swissmiss, that encourages creative people to start...