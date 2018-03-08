There’s a box that creative professionals lock themselves into, and in-house designers may be especially susceptible to this. Luckily, a series of sessions at HOW Design Live aims to help you break out of any self-imposed boxes.
Podcast 75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Ben Callahan, President of Sparkbox, about how his team collaborated with the internal teams at Gap to build Stitch, Gap's design system.
Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.
HOW Design Live: These New Speakers Will Inspire You
You may not yet know creative visionaries Stephanie Pereira, Reginé Gilbert, Jacquelyn De Jesu and Devin O’Bryan, but they're ready to inspire you at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston.
Podcast: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Katie Lane, lawyer and negotiation coach for artists and freelancers about how to negotiate with confidence and get what you need.
What To Do If You Start a Project Without an Agreement
Obviously it's a bad idea to start a freelance graphic design project without a contract in place. But the reality is, this happens all the time. Here's what to do if you find yourself in a sticky situation with a client.
Popular Speakers Return to HOW Design Live
Stefan Mumaw, Ilise Benun, Terri Trespicio, Justin Ahrens, Sam Harrison—they're just a few of the returning favorites you can catch at HOW Design Live this year, in addition to exciting new speakers ready to share a wealth of wisdom and inspiration.
Packaging Design: “Everything is Changing, Everything is Possible”
At The Dieline Conference, you’ll learn how to maximize the power of design and strategy in the world of packaging and branding. On the agenda ...
Podcast: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Val Head, Design Evangelist of UX Innovation at Adobe about animation and UI as well as how AR, VR, Chatbots and other AI technologies need designers to make them better.
New Sessions Added to HOW Design Live
Programming the epic HOW Design Live is an ongoing project, with more speakers being invited and confirmed even as the event draws closer. Check out some of the exciting topics speakers will be sharing in Boston this year.