In-House Designers: Break Those Boxes

There’s a box that creative professionals lock themselves into, and in-house designers may be especially susceptible to this. Luckily, a series of sessions at HOW Design Live aims to help you break out of any self-imposed boxes.

Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.

terri trespicio and stefan mumaw at HOW Design Live

Popular Speakers Return to HOW Design Live

Stefan Mumaw, Ilise Benun, Terri Trespicio, Justin Ahrens, Sam Harrison—they're just a few of the returning favorites you can catch at HOW Design Live this year, in addition to exciting new speakers ready to share a wealth of wisdom and inspiration.

New Sessions Added to HOW Design Live

Programming the epic HOW Design Live is an ongoing project, with more speakers being invited and confirmed even as the event draws closer. Check out some of the exciting topics speakers will be sharing in Boston this year.