5 Awesome Things Happening at HOW Design Live, Day 2

“Design is not what we do, it’s what we inspire others to do.” – Brian Collins

HOW Design Live 2017 Day One was great! Don’t miss out on all the action headed to Chicago throughout the rest of the week.

Here are some of the hits that are sure to inspire you today:

1. Keynotes!

Today we’ll hear from:

Frank Chimero Design Director at Abstract, Multidisciplinary Designer, Author and Illustrator

Malcolm Gladwell in Conversation with DeeDee Gordon

Jeffrey Zeldman | Founder of studio.zeldman, Publisher of A List Apart, Co-Founder of An Event Apart

2. Break Out Sessions

If you thought yesterday’s sessions were awesome, you’re in for a diverse (and jam-packed!) day tomorrow. Here sre some that we’re particularly stoked about:

3. Spark Sessions

Spark Sessions are new this year! These are short, high-energy presentations designed to prompt new ideas and ignite your creative spark. Check out these two:

4. Speed Coaching (1-2PM)

Join our expert speakers for one-on-one 10-minute personal coaching sessions, and morning breakfast with other attendees to discuss various design topics. This is your chance to get career advice, talk through a sticky project, or ask for feedback on your portfolio. Look for more details as we get closer to the conference.

5. Pixels of Fury

Presented by Shutterstock, Pixels of Fury is a live design battle where contestants have 20 minutes to create an original design in front of a live audience. Grab a beer and have some snacks while cheering on the competitors as the pressure is on to create the most compelling work before the clock runs out.

Thursday, May 4th, 7:00 PM

Revel Fulton Market

1215 W Fulton Street

Chicago, IL 60607

BONUS: Fun in the Exhibit Hall

There’s all sorts of fun and swag to be had, but don’t miss Networking Happy Hour, Sponsored by Workfront, and the Type Expo!