5 Awesome Things Happening at HOW Design Live, Day 2

“Design is not what we do, it’s what we inspire others to do.” – Brian Collins
HOW Design Live 2017 Day One was great! Don’t miss out on all the action headed to Chicago throughout the rest of the week.
Here are some of the hits that are sure to inspire you today (and if you can’t catch them in person, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to catch the highlights):
1. Keynotes!
Today we’ll hear from:
- Frank Chimero Design Director at Abstract, Multidisciplinary Designer, Author and Illustrator
- Malcolm Gladwell in Conversation with DeeDee Gordon
- Jeffrey Zeldman | Founder of studio.zeldman, Publisher of A List Apart, Co-Founder of An Event Apart
2. Break Out Sessions
If you thought yesterday’s sessions were awesome, you’re in for a diverse (and jam-packed!) day tomorrow. Here sre some that we’re particularly stoked about:
- Slay Your Zombies, Slash Your Zigzags, Show Your Zing! | Sam Harrison, Speaker, Author and Creativity Coach
- Design Can Save the World and Other Things I Learned from Kanye West | Alex Center, Design Director, The Coca-Cola Co. Session Presented by The Dieline Conference
- How AI will Impact Tomorrow’s Design Field—and How We Can Continue to Thrive Despite It | Jason Tselentis, Associate Professor at Winthrop University (Plus, read Jason’s HOW Magazine article, Beyond the Screen: The Future of Virtual & Augmented Reality in Design)
- Tips and Tricks for 21st Century Networking | Ilise Benun, Founder Marketing-Mentor.com
3. Spark Sessions
Spark Sessions are new this year! These are short, high-energy presentations designed to prompt new ideas and ignite your creative spark. Check out these two:
- Embrace Your Inner Weirdo & Disrupt to Reach Max Potential | Sonja Rasula | Founder Unique USA, CAMP and Unique Space
- Gemma O’Brien | Artist Specializing in Lettering, Illustration and Typograph
4. Speed Coaching (1-2PM)
Join our expert speakers for one-on-one 10-minute personal coaching sessions, and morning breakfast with other attendees to discuss various design topics. This is your chance to get career advice, talk through a sticky project, or ask for feedback on your portfolio. Look for more details as we get closer to the conference.
5. Pixels of Fury
Presented by Shutterstock, Pixels of Fury is a live design battle where contestants have 20 minutes to create an original design in front of a live audience. Grab a beer and have some snacks while cheering on the competitors as the pressure is on to create the most compelling work before the clock runs out.
Thursday, May 4th, 7:00 PM
Revel Fulton Market
1215 W Fulton Street
Chicago, IL 60607
BONUS: Fun in the Exhibit Hall
There’s all sorts of fun and swag to be had, but don’t miss Networking Happy Hour, Sponsored by Workfront, and the Type Expo!