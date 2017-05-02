5 Awesome Things Happening at HOW Design Live Today

HOW Design Live 2017 kicks off today!

Don’t miss out on all the action headed to Chicago this May 2-6, including—but not limited to—best-in-the-business Keynotes, including: Seymour Chwast, Brian Collins, Lisa Congdon, Amy Cuddy, Malcolm Gladwell, Timothy Goodman, DeeDee Gordon, Natasha Jen, Pum Lefebure, Mauro Porcini and Jeffrey Zeldman, as well as brand leaders and industry innovators, including: Starbucks, Nestle, Whole Foods, GE , General Mills, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive,Hallmark, Procter & Gamble, Target and Hershey and many others.

Here are some of the hits that are sure to inspire you today (and if you can’t catch them in person, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to catch the highlights):

Moderated by Ilise Benun, with Debbie Millman, Jake Jorgovan, Julia Reich, Ryan Robinson, Terri Trespicio. Check it out, from 9am-1:15pm tomorrow.

2. Workshop: Expressive Lettering with Gemma O’Brien

We have all sorts of exciting workshops running today, including Master Classes with IHAF, Mike Rohde, and Joe Natoli, but we at HOW + PRINT are beyond excited about the amazing hands-on lettering workshop with Gemma O’Brien. The inspiration will simply be too much to handle.

3. Human Mad Libs at HOW Connection with Stefan Mumaw

If you’ve ever experienced Stefan Mumaw’s HOW Connection, you know how incredibly, hilariously fun it is. If you haven’t… well, you’re in for a treat. Sponsored by LinkedIn, be sure to stop by for some fun icebreaker games and other activities. You’ll make new friends and enjoy some great creative exercises.

Kick off HOW with us in the most amazing way possible!

If you’ve never experienced the magic of Timothy Goodman, now is your chance. This illustrator, designer and experimental creative will blow your mind. Read more about him here,

BONUS: Exhibit Hall Opening Reception sponsored by Domtar & Type Expo

Need some design swag, connections and inspiration? Come get it in the #HOWLive Exhibit Hall, opening at 6:30pm tonight.