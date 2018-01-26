Design Tips from Haviv, Patel, Maschmeyer &Collins

Each year as we near the Early-Bird deadline for HOW Design Live (register by Feb. 1 this year to save $600 on your Big Ticket!), we find ourselves spending more and more time enjoying the work that our HOW Design Live speakers have put out into the world, and learning more of what they believe about design.

Here, we’ve gathered a few design tips from some of our favorite HOW Design Live 2018 speakers. Enjoy, and be sure to jot down the details for when you can catch them all at HOW Design Live this year!

Sagi Haviv

Haviv is partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, and he’s designed more than 60 identity programs, which has included logos for the Library of Congress, Conservation International and Armani Exchange.

Haviv shared his top three design tips with HOW a couple years back:

Keep it simple The client isn’t always right—always question the parameters you are given. Put as much time and attention into how you present your ideas as you did developing them.

A few logos by Sagi Haviv. From left to right: Library of Congress,

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Blip Networks.

Don't miss Haviv's HOW Design Live keynote on Tuesday, May 1 about the things he learned from Ivan Chermayeff.

Mona Patel

Patel is an entrepreneur and bestselling author who’s been designing better human-centered interactions for the past 20 years. She’s the founder/CEO of Motivate, a UX research, design and staffing agency with clients including Chick-Fil-A, Carter’s, Tumblr, E*Trade, MTV, Victoria’s Secret & Jet.com.

Patel also shared her top three design tips with HOW a couple years back:

Remember to design for the user. Not yourself. Not your client. A sketch is worth one thousand words. Buttons must be at least 40 pixels tall.

Patel will be talking about The Tension Between Marketing and Design on Monday, April 30 at HOW Design Live.

Leland Maschmeyer

Maschmeyer is the Chief Creative Officer of Chobani. In 2017, Fast Company ranked Chobani as the 9th most innovative company in the world.

In a past interview, Maschmeyer told HOW that he believes the key to good design is

1) A concept. 2) A thorough knowledge of the design history upon which you’ll inevitably draw.

Add Maschmeyer's session to your HOW Design Live schedule on Thursday, May 3.

Brian Collins

Throughout the course of his career, Collins and his team have won every major creative award. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Creativity, Fortune, NBC News, ABC News and Fast Company, which named Brian an American Master of Design.

In an interview with HOW last year, Collins said he believes there are three keys to good design or artwork:

​1. Listening for what people are not saying. They often want, need or hope for something they have no idea how to articulate. You’ll only hear it if you’re paying attention. ​2. Finishing something early. And then changing it. And changing it again. And then again, before a deadline. Make it new. Make it better. And then, make it new, again. Do not stop. ​3. Avoid thinking of what you do as “problem solving.” That’s an old, meaningless trope. The future is coming at us so fast now that if all you’re doing is “solving a problem,” then you’re already too late. Push out ahead—look, explore, anticipate. Be a problem seeker. Invent the future. Don’t simply react to it.

Recent work from COLLINS. Kernit is inspired by the work and characters created by the late Jim Henson. Read more here.

Collins will be delivering a keynote on Monday, April 30 at HOW Design Live.