10 Things You Won’t Want to Miss This Week

It’s time! HOW Design Live 2018 officially kicks off today, and if you’re not already here in Boston gearing up for what is one of the largest annual gatherings of creative professionals in the world, then clear your schedule and make your way! We’re waiting for ya. (Or start making plans to attend HOW Design Live 2019—be sure check the website for details to be announced soon!)

This week in Boston will be full of educational and inspirational sessions and keynotes designed to help you improve the skills essential to your job. Plus, you’ll find networking opportunities galore with thousands of creatives from all over the world, and exclusive opportunities to preview the latest tools, technologies and products in the industry’s largest exhibit hall.

Below, you’ll find the top 10 things we’re most excited for this week. (Be sure to check the conference schedule for a complete look at what’s happening each day this week.)

10 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Week at HOW Design Live

1. Amazing Keynotes

Adam J. Kurtz, Brian Collins, Debbie Millman and Chase Jarvis, Giorgia Lupi, Sagi Haviv and many more thought leaders will take the main stage this week and wow us. Be sure to put these on your schedule, and check out the full keynote roster by clicking on the Keynotes tab here:

Brian Collins: Into the Unknown on Monday, April 30, 5:30–6:15pm

Sagi Haviv: Things I Learned from Ivan Chermayeff on Tuesday, May 1, 5:30–6:15pm

Giorgia Lupi: Data Humanism on Wednesday, May 2, 2:15–3pm

Adam J. Kurtz: Talking About Feelings: Personal Work for Fun (!!!) and Profit (???) on Thursday, May 3, 9–9:45am

Debbie Millman in Conversation with Chase Jarvis: Design Matters Live on Thursday, May 3, 2:15–3pm



2. Breakout Sessions That’ll Knock Your Socks Off

For those of you who want to learn how to say no—in the most effective way possible, without damaging relationships—make sure you’re in Emily Cohen’s session, Rock the Boat, Baby! The Art of Saying No, on Monday, April 30, 11:15am–12pm.

In-house designers: Stephen Gates will be presenting In-house Powerhouse: How to Build and Manage an Empowered In-house Creative Team on Tuesday, May 1, 11:15am–12pm, and immediately following he’ll be hosting an In-house Design Therapy Session, where you’ll be in control of the content. Don’t miss this opportunity to get the information you need!

For those asking questions about the impact of design on today’s issues, don’t miss Jeff Greenspan’s session, How to Work in Advertising with a Clean(er?) Conscience, on Wednesday, May 2, 11:15am–12pm.

And for those of you who are building digital products and want real-world resources for creating a more accessible world, don’t miss Reginé Gilbert’s session, Approaching Design with Accessibility in Mind, on Thursday, May 3, 11–11:45am.



3. Speed Coaching to the Rescue

Meet up with HOW Design Live expert speakers for 20-minute, one-on-one personal coaching sessions. This is your chance to get career advice, talk through a sticky project, or ask for feedback on your portfolio. But don’t forget—you need to sign up for a slot before the magic can happen on Tuesday, May 1, 8–8:50am and 12:30–1:20pm.

4. T-shirt Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Johnny Cupcakes

Boston native Johnny Cupcakes is back by popular this year. He’ll be rolling up with a pop-up shop on the exhibit floor (Booth #119); a Head Baker’s Special Deal for all attendees, exhibitors and speakers at Johnny Cupcakes’ flagship, located across the street from the Hynes (279 Newbury St.); and an all-vinyl DJ set—from his personal record collection—at the closing party on Wednesday, May 2, 9–11pm.

5. The Dieline Conference

Now in its ninth year, The Dieline Conference remains the most influential and comprehensive packaging & branding design conference around. This is where you’ll discover how to maximize the power of design and strategy in the world of packaging and branding. You won’t want to miss insights from leaders at some of the top global consumer brands and branding agencies.



6. HOW Marketing Live

The HOW Marketing Live program will dive into the challenges that designers and marketers face together every day—because these business challenges of today and tomorrow depend on greater collaboration between marketers and designers. Check out the full HOW Marketing Live schedule here.



7. The HOW+PRINT Awards

Join us in a celebration of the top winners of recent HOW+PRINT Design Awards, from 9–9:15am on Tuesday, May 1. The Best of Show, Reader’s Choice and Grand Prize winners of the following competitions will be accepting their trophies on stage:

HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards

HOW In-House Design Awards (Psst—this year’s early-bird deadline is May 7!)

HOW International Design Awards

HOW Logo Design Awards

PRINT Regional Design Awards

Pictured: The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in-house creative team accepting their HOW In-House Design Award for their rebrand of SFMOMA at HOW Design Live last year.

8. Exhibit Hall Opening Reception (Sponsored by MOO and fairlife)

Monday, April 30, 6:30–8:30pm. Be there. Why? Because this is your first look at all those beautiful booths filled with products and services to take your work to the next level and, let us not forget, SWAG!

During this reception, we invite you to grab a drink, wander the booths to your heart’s content alongside your fellow creatives, and be prepared for some interactive fun and surprises!

And that reminds us …

9. Booth #329 in the HOW Design Live Exhibit Hall

Be sure to visit the HOW+PRINT team at booth #329, where you’ll be able to grab a comfy seat, recharge your phone or laptop and enjoy a copy of the latest design awards annuals from HOW+PRINT.

Plus, on Wednesday, May 2, from 1–2pm, stop by the HOW+PRINT booth to pick the brain of HOW Design University and HOW Design Live presenter Katie Lane, an attorney and negotiation coach who works with artists and freelancers to help them protect their rights and get paid fairly for the work they do.

And keep an eye out for a surprise visit at the HOW+PRINT booth from HOW Design University instructor and HOW Design Live presenter Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, the go-to online resource for creative professionals who want better projects with bigger budgets.



Look for this banner in the Exhibit Hall!

10. Closing Partay

Get your groove on with an all-vinyl DJ set from Johnny Cupcakes’ personal record collection on Wednesday, May 2, 9–11pm. Be sure to pack your favorite T-shirt for this year’s closing party theme: “Boston T-Party” and prepare yourself for music, drink and good times with friends new and old.

