HOW Design Live: So. Much. New.

The HOW Design Live programming team has continued to add session and speaker info to the conference agenda—info you may have missed if you haven’t visited the conference website recently. So allow us to catch you up!

New and NoteWorthy at HOW Design Live 2018

New Session Details

In their presentation The Story of Stitch: Gap’s Design System, Ben Callahan of Sparkbox and both Teresa Aguilera and Nicole Torgesen of Gap Inc. will recount the challenge of Gap’s creative team to develop a system that unifies the brand’s presence online and in-store. It’s a plight familiar to any in-house creative: Creating a visual framework that corrals a vast brand, getting buy-in from stakeholders and maintaining that system over time.

Part of The Dieline Conference program, Sem Devillart—who is a cultural analyst and strategist at Harmony Labs—will present Branding in an Age of Information War. How do designers and marketers need to operate in our current media environment, where bots, fakery and misinformation has bedeviled brands, publishers and public features? Presenting recent case studies, Devillart will share foresight into where our media systems are headed and why this matters for brands. She’ll also share how communicators can use social media to listen more closely to what their audiences are saying to gain insight into our changing culture.

In another newly announced Dieline Conference session, How to Future-Proof Your Packaging Design Pipeline, Benny Lee of Coca-Cola and Chantel Benson of Adobe will show how the Coca-Cola design team is using 3D technology to improve their design concepts, gain approvals and streamline their processes.

On the HOW Marketing Live agenda (be sure to check out this new two-day program for designers and marketers), Michael Solomon of the Haub School of Business at St. Joseph’s University will spotlight a revolution in design thinking that focuses on grabbing the attention of the most jaded customers. The shift? Putting yourself in the customer’s position to understand her needs. Solomon will provide insights and practical strategies in Walk a Mile In Your Customer’s Shoes: Designing for the Attention Economy.

New Closing Keynote Speakers

The just-announced closing keynote session features Design Matters Live: Debbie Millman in Conversation with Chase Jarvis. Jarvis, a photographer and entrepreneur, is widely credited with kicking off the global photo-sharing craze with his 2009 “App of the Year” iPhone app, Best Camera. He’s also CEO of CreativeLive, a community of more than 650 world-class instructors (including Seth Godin, Arianna Huffington, Richard Branson, Steven Heller and Debbie Millman) who teach online classes in creative pursuits like art, design, photography and video production. They’ll talk about what it takes to really commit to being creative, how to persevere in the face of rejection and failure, and how to ask for what you want.

Browse the full HOW Design Live agenda here.

New Extras

Spark Sessions—quick, entertaining, helpful presentations scattered throughout the program—have also been announced, including speakers Jessica Tillyer, Alex Center and Jordan Schiller.

Plus, Boston native and T-shirt entrepreneur extraordinaire Johnny Cupcakes will be making a special appearance at HOW Design Live in his hometown.

New Registration Options

In addition to the all-inclusive Big Ticket registration pass for the four full days of HOW, one- and three-day registration options are now available. Those budget-friendly options are ideal for designers in the Northeast or those who can’t sneak away from the office for the full event. All the registration options are outlined here.

Don’t wait to register: The final early registration deadline—saving you up to $400 off the full event price—is April 16.