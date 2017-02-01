HOWDesignLive@SCAD: Season 2 Begins!

If you want a taste of HOW Design Live, check out our live, pre-conference, pop interview series this winter at the Savannah College of Art & Design.

This is part of an innovative partnership between HOW Design Live and SCAD that brings leading design entrepreneurs and visionaries into the virtual classroom at SCAD so that design students (and the public) can learn from them and get a taste of the big event, HOW Design Live (in Chicago, May 2-6, 2017).

We just kicked off Season 2 with HOW Design Live Speaker, Mona Patel, author of Amazon best-seller, REFRAME, and founder of Motivate Design and UX Hires. (You can watch the interview here.)

Next up on February 9 is my interview with Pum Lefebure, co-founding partner and creative director of Design Army (and Keynote Speaker at HOWLive 2016 and 2017).

And on March 9 I will be live with James Sommerville, Global VP Design at The Coca-Cola Company, Attik co-founder (and HOW Design Live/The Dieline Keynote Speaker 2016).

HOWDesignLive@SCAD 2017 is a collaboration that features design “do-ers” (who also happen to be HOW Design Live speakers). They all have one thing in common: building on their design foundation, they are using their creativity to do something meaningful.

In this interview series (kind of like the HOW Design Live Podcast – but live and in person!), I’ll talk to them about why, and especially how, they have done what they’ve done.

Here’s an excerpt from last year’s interview with award-winning filmmaker and HOW Design Live Keynote Speaker, Tiffany Shlain.



And watch the rest of Season 1 here, featuring Matthew Manos, Jason Fried, Lana Rigsby & Thomas Hull and Kate Aronowitz.