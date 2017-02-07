Pum Lefebure of Design Army Joins HOW Design Live @ SCAD

This Thursday, Pum Lefebure, co-founder and chief creative officer of Design Army in Washington, DC, will be live in Savannah at the SCAD Museum of Art for Episode 2, Season 2 of HOW Design Live @ SCAD 2017, a pre-conference “pop up” interview series.

The mission of this series is to introduce students to leading design entrepreneurs and visionaries who have built on their design foundation and are using their creativity to do something meaningful. Ilise Benun, HOW Design Live Program Partner and founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, will get Pum talking about where she’s been, how she got here and where she’s going.