HOW Design Live always offers a wealth of tips, advice and inspiration to creative professionals of all kinds—and this year was certainly no exception. Whether you attended the conference or (sadly) missed out, we’ve collected some of our favorite quotes about design from the incredible speakers who graced the HOW stage.

And of course, don't miss HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston!

20 Quotes About Design, Creativity & More from HOW Design Live

1. Ilise Benun, from the Get Better Clients Bootcamp

2. Debbie Millman, from the Get Better Clients Bootcamp

3. Mike Rohde, from his Sketch Noting Master Class

4. Joe Natoli, from his workshop “What UX Really Is and How to DO It”

5. Brian Collins in his Keynote (shortly before the Chicago Mass Choir epically took the stage)

6. Frank Chimero in his Keynote

7. Kelli Anderson in her Keynote, entitled “Design, Sensory-Thinking and Uncovering Lo-Fi Magic”

8. Moira Cullen in her session “POWER SHIFT — Design (leadership) in a VUCA world”

9. David Carson in his Keynote, entitled “What Happens Next”

10. Alina Wheeler in her Keynote, entitled “Change. Change. Change.”

11. Jeff Greenspan, in his session “Make What’s Important to You Important to Others”

12. Ben Callahan in his session “Building a Human-Centered Culture”

13. J. Dontrese Brown in his Spark session “Be Bold in Your Actions—In Design, in Leadership and in Life”

14. Natasha Jen in her Keynote

15. Sam Harrison in his session “Slay Your Zombies, Slash Your ZigZags, Show Your Zing!”

16. David & Mary Sherwin in their session “An Heir and a Spare: Managing Teams in Times of Transition”

17. Dana Arnett in his Keynote, entitled “Pioneers, Prophets and Provocateurs”

18. Jim Krause in his session “Color: 99 Things You Really Oughta Know”

19. Timothy Goodman in his Keynote, entitled “You gotta Make a Lot of Stuff Before You Can Make Stuff Like Yourself”

20. Stefan Mumaw, from his session “How to Cheat: Creative Domination Through Villainy”