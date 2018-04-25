We’re SO Ready for HOW Design Live!

These last few days before HOW Design Live are a little crazy here at conference HQ. I’m not gonna lie. There are tons of last-minute, tiny details to be attended to—the kind of things that, small as they are, add up to the amazing HOW Design Live experience we’ve worked for months to create for you.

We’re all full of nervous excitement, running on adrenaline and pumped to make the trip to Boston. We can’t wait to meet you and to reconnect with all the HOWies we’ve met over the years!

As you’re preparing for the conference, here a few tips and reminders:

All of HOW Design Live is happening at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. We love it because it’s centrally located, roomy and easy to navigate.

Scope out the full conference agenda and plan out your sessions and activities for the week.

Once you get to Boston, do two things: 1) Check into your hotel and 2) Check into HOW Design Live. You’ll find the check-in/registration area amply marked by signs at the Hynes. You’ll need your HOW badge to get into everything—and I mean everything—so give yourself plenty of time to check in before your first session.

Get your HOW experience started right: Join us (and several hundred of your new best friends) at the HOW Connection session bright and early at 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Stefan Mumaw tells me he has some crazy stuff up his sleeve again this year to get us all moving and talking and laughing.

Stay in touch on social media! Follow HOW Events on Facebook and check out the HOW Live Attendees Facebook group . Follow HOW Events on Twitter . Tag all your social posts with #HOWLive.

Bring lots—I mean lots—of business cards. And plan to give them all away!

Also bring a notebook or sketchbook, and use your smartphone camera to capture presentation slides and other visual goodness you want to remember later.

The last few days and hours before we all leave for HOW is like the few minutes before guests start to arrive at a party you’re hosting—you’ve worked so hard to get ready, you’re excited for everyone to arrive and you can’t wait to get it all started.

See you in Boston!

Hey, wait: You haven’t registered yet? You can still register online now through April 29 and save up to $300. Once the conference begins on April 30, you can walk in and register onsite.