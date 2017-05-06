Thank you for making this the best HOW Design Live yet!

I’ve been to three HOW Design Live conferences so far, and I’ve experienced some incredible things at every single one of them. But as always, thanks to our brilliant speakers, dynamic coordinators and—most importantly—our UNBELIEVABLY AWESOME attendees, this has easily been the. Best. Conference. Ever.

On behalf of the team at HOW, I thank you for helping us bring the magic of HOW Design Live to live this year. It was a delight, an honor and mindblowingly amazing experience.

Be sure to check out our final keynotes today—it’s a killer lineup: Mauro Porcini, Pum Lefebure, Alina Wheeler and David Carson. (And if you had to head out, tune into the HOW Facebook page to watch Mauro’s keynote!)

We’ll share all of our photos (and the program cover quotes) from the conference in an online gallery soon, but for now, check out some of our favorite moments from Days 3 and 4 of the conference below: