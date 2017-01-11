New Speakers Coming to HOW Design Live

Programming HOW Design Live is an ongoing project, with additional speakers being invited and confirmed even as the event draws closer.

Since the HOW Design Live schedule was introduced back in October, a number of presenters have joined the conference, including:

Coming to prominence at the apex of transition from traditional layout and type methodologies to computer-generated graphics, David Carson redefined the rules of publication design — of graphic design in general. He married the rough, DIY aesthetic of handmade fanzines and the sleek, futuristic style of computer typography in ways no one had seen before. Ugly? Innovative? Unreadable? Novel? You decide. HOW Design Live is pleased to welcome Carson back after a long absence. We’re pretty sure his keynote presentation (appropriately titled Never Snap to Guides) will be inspirational, unpredictable, memorable.

Getting ready for a rebrand? Tosh Hall advises you to think twice. Hall figures brands retool too often. Way. Too. Often. If you’re working on a rebrand, Hall will share advice on doing it well, with the right touch, in ways that will last. Hall is the ECD of JKR New York, managing the firm’s work with clients such as AB InBev, Pepsico, Bacardi, Kellogg’s, Bayer and Unilever. He also teaches in the SVA Masters in Branding program. Catch his presentation, Dear Designers, Please Stop, on Friday, May 5.

Dontrese Brown will inspire you to Be Bold in Your Actions — In Design, Leadership and Life. Part of the series of new Spark sessions, he’ll bring his experience as a design educator, in-house leader and athlete to the HOW Design Live stage. He’s worked as a creative director for Victorinox Swiss Army, Capital One and Georgetown College, his alma mater, and is currently principal of his own firm, J. Dontrese Creative, Inc.

As Global Head of Visual Identity & Design Marketing and Consumer Communication for Nestec Ltd. Ximena O’Reilly brings her multicultural experiences to one of the world’s top brand companies. Born in Chile, Ximena grew up in Europe and California, and spent time in Japan, France and Chile during her studies. She currently divides her time between Switzerland and the Bay Area. She’ll share insights into how Nestlé incorporate all the senses into its brand communications in her session, Nestlé’s Design Journey: A Multi-Sensory Awakening.

Absolut is known for iconic imagery in its advertising. Hear from Absolut’s Head of Experiential Marketing, Andrew O’Sullivan, how the brand leverages design as a decisive business advantage. In Why Great Design is Also Great for Business, he’ll offer case studies of companies that “get” design and tell you how to leverage your position as a designer in business.

Stay tuned here and to the HOW Design Live website for additional speakers as they’re announced. And make plans to hear the elusive David Carson, brand leaders from Absolut and Nestlé, and other creative revolutionaries and influencers at HOW Design Live.

Save