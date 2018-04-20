Podcast: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work 

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with artist and author, Adam Kurtz, about how his personal work accidentally became his career. Then come hear Adam’s keynote, “Talking about Feelings,” at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Adam J. Kurtz:

Bio:

Adam J. Kurtz (aka @adamjk) is an artist and author whose illustrative work is rooted in honesty, humor and a little darkness. His books have been translated into over a dozen languages and his “very personal” work for clients like Strand Bookstore and Urban Outfitters has been featured in NYLON, VICE, Adweek and more.

His latest book, Things Are What You Make of Them is a handwritten essay collection that tackles the creative process and realities of entrepreneurship. It is available now from Penguin Random House..

Website | Twitter | Instagram

Work Examples:

