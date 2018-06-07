Listen and learn from lively conversations

Episode #82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Allen Gannett, author of the new book, The Creative Curve, about the science behind creativity and how high-achieving creatives “create” success for themselves and their work. Gannett spoke at the first-ever HOW Marketing Live 2018 in Boston. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Allen Gannett:

Bio:

ALLEN GANNETT is the founder and CEO of TrackMaven, a marketing analytics platform whose clients have included Microsoft, Marriott, Saks Fifth Avenue, Home Depot, Aetna, Honda, and GE. He has been on the “30 Under 30” lists for both Inc. and Forbes. He is a contributor for FastCompany.com and has an upcoming book The Creative Curve, on how anyone can achieve moments of creative genius, coming out in June 2018 from Currency, a division of Penguin Random House. He was also once a very pitiful runner-up on Wheel of Fortune.

Website | Twitter

