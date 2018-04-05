Podcast: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe of Social Espionage about how she uses each social media platform differently and strategically to reach different audiences. Come hear more from Dorothéa in her keynote at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe:

Bio:

Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe is a strategic digital marketing executive who is fluent in 4 languages and specializes in developing business for international brands (Fortune 500) via initiating and integrating social media and digital strategies and enterprise social networking, as well as, building strategic partnerships and implementing marketing technologies.

Website | Twitter | Instagram

