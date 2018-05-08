Podcast: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Listen and learn from lively conversations
about the business of creativity and creativity in business.
Episode #81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Hamish Campbell, Creative Director at Pearlfisher, who spoke this year at HOW Design Live on the provocative topic of Who Cares About Packaging Anymore?
Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell
About Hamish Campbell:
Bio:
As Creative Director for Pearlfisher New York, Hamish Campbell leads and inspires the studio by setting the creative standard for work across both Challenger & Icon brands.
Prior to moving to New York, Hamish worked for over 10 years with some of London’s leading design consultancies, getting recognized for work he did with Johnnie Walker, Bacardi, Ferraro and Nike. This experience means he consistently brings excitedly diverse international experience across branding, packaging, retail and print design to Pearlfisher’s impressive challenger and iconic clients.
Hamish leads and inspires the Pearlfisher design studio by setting the creative standard – continually encouraging their designers to demonstrate high-level conceptual thinking and strong design craftsmanship for brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Wolfgang Puck, Patron and Bud Light.
He has a considerable fondness for typography and a passion for English football and rugby. He’s also a huge sneakerhead, with an embarrassing number of Nike kicks, many of which are still in storage in London.
Website | Pearlfisher Twitter | Instagram
