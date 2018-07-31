Podcast: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Listen and learn from lively conversations
Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with marketing and branding consultant, Jeffrey Shaw, also author of Lingo: Discover Your Ideal Customer’s Secret Language and Make Your Business Irresistible, about how to attract your ideal customers. Subscribe on iTunes here.
About Jeffrey Shaw:
Bio:
Jeffrey Shaw is host of the popular business podcast Creative Warriors, a TEDx speaker, a featured storyteller on The Moth, and a keynote speaker at creative and business conferences. For more than three decades, Jeffrey has been one of the most sought-after portrait photographers in the U.S., photographing the families of such notables as Tom Seaver, Pat Riley, Jim Nnatz, David Bloom, Stephanie Seymour, and C-Suite executives from Twitter, Anheuser Busch, 3M, as well as Wall Street leaders too many to mention. His portraits have appeared on the Oprah Show, in People magazine, O Magazine, and others.
Having a keen eye isn’t just for what one sees, but also for what one senses. Jeffrey Shaw uses this honed intuition developed as a photographer to teach creatives, entrepreneurs, and service-based businesses how to attract their ideal customers by speaking their Secret Language. He’s the author of the book, LINGO: Discover Your Ideal Customer’s Secret Language and Make Your Business Irresistible.
Jeffrey is the father of three adult children and resides with his two dogs in Miami.
Links:
- Main web site: http://jeffreyshaw.com
- Info about Jeffrey’s book, LINGO: http://lingomediakit.com
- Jeffrey’s TEDx, The Validation Paradox: Finding Your Best Through Others
- More podcast interviews with Jeffrey: http://jeffreyshaw.com/interviews
