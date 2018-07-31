Podcast: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with marketing and branding consultant, Jeffrey Shaw, also author of Lingo: Discover Your Ideal Customer’s Secret Language and Make Your Business Irresistible, about how to attract your ideal customers. Subscribe on iTunes here.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Jeffrey Shaw:

Bio:

Jeffrey Shaw is host of the popular business podcast Creative Warriors, a TEDx speaker, a featured storyteller on The Moth, and a keynote speaker at creative and business conferences. For more than three decades, Jeffrey has been one of the most sought-after portrait photographers in the U.S., photographing the families of such notables as Tom Seaver, Pat Riley, Jim Nnatz, David Bloom, Stephanie Seymour, and C-Suite executives from Twitter, Anheuser Busch, 3M, as well as Wall Street leaders too many to mention. His portraits have appeared on the Oprah Show, in People magazine, O Magazine, and others.

Having a keen eye isn’t just for what one sees, but also for what one senses. Jeffrey Shaw uses this honed intuition developed as a photographer to teach creatives, entrepreneurs, and service-based businesses how to attract their ideal customers by speaking their Secret Language. He’s the author of the book, LINGO: Discover Your Ideal Customer’s Secret Language and Make Your Business Irresistible.

Jeffrey is the father of three adult children and resides with his two dogs in Miami.

Links:

Related Posts:

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode 82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode 80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode 79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode 78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

Episode 77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

Episode 76: Stephen Gates: How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

Episode 75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System

Episode 74: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

Episode 73: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence

Episode 72: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots

Episode 71: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy

Episode 69: Jamie Myrold on Design Leadership