Creative Freelancer Blog
What To Do If You Start a Project Without an Agreement
Obviously it's a bad idea to start a freelance graphic design project without a contract in place. But the reality is, this happens all the time. Here's what to do if you find yourself in a sticky situation with a client.
What to Say When: A Cheat Sheet for Tricky Conversations
Ever find yourself tongue-tied or even speechless with a client or your boss? Then you'll love this cheat sheet for tricky conversations with clients and other non-designers.
Should You Design Your Own Logo?
You’re a designer, so everything you design is an example of your work. When your prospects and clients go to your website or online portfolio to look at your work, they will certainly assume that your logo design is your own work. So does that mean you should absolutely design your own logo?
How to Earn More on Every Project with Tiered Pricing
Position yourself as an expert and give your client options with tiered pricing. Your bottomline will thank you.
Why Your Portfolio’s Not Getting You The Job You Want
Still don't have the job you really want? The problem may be your portfolio. Tobias van Schneider, co-founder of Semplice, shares what could be wrong—and how to make it better.
What to do When the Client Doesn’t Like the Work
It's bound to happen at some point and how you react can have repercussions to your reputation and business.
Making an Iconic Notebook Even Better
Inspired by Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, designer Aron Fay set forth on a noble quest: to make the greatest notebook ever even better.
Finding Inspiration from Boredom with Syd Weiler
Meet Syd Weiler: Adobe Creative Resident, illustrator, gamer and creator of Trash Dove. Inspiration can be found anywhere—even from pigeons.
The 3 Things You Need to Pick the Right Design Niche
Picking a design niche doesn’t require rejecting anything; it means that you choose carefully where you spend your very precious marketing time and energy.