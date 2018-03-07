Be a Design Entrepreneur: How to Start a Graphic Design Business

Whether you’re starting your own graphic design business from the ground up or striking out on your own as a freelance designer, you’d likely be classified as a design entrepreneur. Here, you’ll find the best info, inspiration and resources on the subject, and discover best practices in how to start a graphic design business, how to get new clients, how to maintain creativity in business, social media advice and much more. And, of course, you’ll hear from some of the most prominent minds in the field—and learn the skills so that you can be one, too.

Logo for Atlanta International School by creative entrepreneur John Hartwell of Hartwell Studio Works

Connecting the Dots of Marketing: How One Designer Does it

If your marketing for your design business is a bit all over the place, it may not even be worth your time. After all, the key is to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. But exactly does that look like for a designer? Ilise Benun of Marketing-Mentor.com shows...

6 Techniques for Selling Without Begging

This article was originally featured in HOW’s Creative Business issue. Find the full issue in MyDesignShop. The problem is clear: You need more business. Not because you aren’t busy, but because then you could be choosier about which clients you work with. But if there’s one thing firm owners and entrepreneurs hate, it has...

Is Freelancing Right for You?

Not everyone is cut out for freelancing. Learn the 10 skills and personality traits you need to succeed as a solopreneur, and decide whether a freelance career is your best bet. Whether you’re moonlighting on the side and feeling insecure about your job, have always wanted to run your own business, or just want...