If your marketing for your design business is a bit all over the place, it may not even be worth your time. After all, the key is to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. But exactly does that look like for a designer? Ilise Benun of Marketing-Mentor.com shows...
Be a Design Entrepreneur: How to Start a Graphic Design Business
What to Say When: A Cheat Sheet for Tricky Conversations
Ever find yourself tongue-tied or even speechless with a client or your boss? Then you'll love this cheat sheet for tricky conversations with clients and other non-designers.
Should You Design Your Own Logo?
You’re a designer, so everything you design is an example of your work. When your prospects and clients go to your website or online portfolio to look at your work, they will certainly assume that your logo design is your own work. So does that mean you should absolutely design your own logo?
The 3 Things You Need to Pick the Right Design Niche
Picking a design niche doesn’t require rejecting anything; it means that you choose carefully where you spend your very precious marketing time and energy.
How to Be a Pain in Your Own Ass as an Independent Designer
Creative director Maria Rapetskaya shares tips for that learning curve that every independent designer must undergo when learning to report to themselves.
The Impact of the Gig Economy on Design Jobs
With the rise of the gig economy, many creative careers are vanishing. Here's how you can continue to succeed, even as design jobs disappear.
How Side Projects Can Change Your Life
Jake Jorgovan explains how and why you should pursue side projects. They might just change your life.
6 Techniques for Selling Without Begging
This article was originally featured in HOW’s Creative Business issue. Find the full issue in MyDesignShop. The problem is clear: You need more business. Not because you aren’t busy, but because then you could be choosier about which clients you work with. But if there’s one thing firm owners and entrepreneurs hate, it has...
Is Freelancing Right for You?
Not everyone is cut out for freelancing. Learn the 10 skills and personality traits you need to succeed as a solopreneur, and decide whether a freelance career is your best bet. Whether you’re moonlighting on the side and feeling insecure about your job, have always wanted to run your own business, or just want...
Work-Life Balance Tips from HOW Design Live Moms in Business
Designer moms from HOW Design Live share their best work-life balance tips.