Freelance Design Work & How to Freelance

Succeeding in freelance design requires smart work and business habits that can pave the way to prosperous design careers for many who desire this path. Get expert guidance on managing your freelance graphic, web design business or bringing your dreams to life by starting your own design business.

How to Evaluate a Design Client’s Fit

By: | Comments 0

Stop wasting time with clients that aren’t right for your business. With these tips and questions, you can determine if a client is a good fit from the get-go. Whenever I work within certain constraints, like a time frame or even word limits, I become very aware of whether I’m wasting any time or...