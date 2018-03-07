If your marketing for your design business is a bit all over the place, it may not even be worth your time. After all, the key is to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. But exactly does that look like for a designer? Ilise Benun of Marketing-Mentor.com shows...
Getting Started in Freelance Design
What To Do If You Start a Project Without an Agreement
Obviously it's a bad idea to start a freelance graphic design project without a contract in place. But the reality is, this happens all the time. Here's what to do if you find yourself in a sticky situation with a client.
What to Say When: A Cheat Sheet for Tricky Conversations
Ever find yourself tongue-tied or even speechless with a client or your boss? Then you'll love this cheat sheet for tricky conversations with clients and other non-designers.
Should You Design Your Own Logo?
You’re a designer, so everything you design is an example of your work. When your prospects and clients go to your website or online portfolio to look at your work, they will certainly assume that your logo design is your own work. So does that mean you should absolutely design your own logo?
Why Your Portfolio’s Not Getting You The Job You Want
Still don't have the job you really want? The problem may be your portfolio. Tobias van Schneider, co-founder of Semplice, shares what could be wrong—and how to make it better.
6 Signs You’re Ready to Be a Full-Time Freelance Designer
Wondering if you're ready to be a full-time freelance designer? These six signs will help you decide if it's time to make the leap.
When Your Bread and Butter Stops Bringing Home the Bacon
Creative freelancer Greg Paprocki shares 4 tips for when, in the midst of changing trends, your creative career comes to a screeching halt.
Insights from a Rocky Road to Creative Self-Employment
From agency jobs to stock illustration and freelancing, creative entrepreneur Greg Paprocki has learned a thing or two.
How Side Projects Can Change Your Life
Jake Jorgovan explains how and why you should pursue side projects. They might just change your life.
Is Freelancing Right for You?
Not everyone is cut out for freelancing. Learn the 10 skills and personality traits you need to succeed as a solopreneur, and decide whether a freelance career is your best bet. Whether you’re moonlighting on the side and feeling insecure about your job, have always wanted to run your own business, or just want...