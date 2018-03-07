Getting Started in Freelance Design

It’s something that every designer wonders at one point or another in their career evolution: How do I take the plunge and go solo? Could I start a graphic design business and pull it off? Here you’ll find all the information you need on exactly that, from how to get freelance design work to best practices to negotiating a fee truly reflective of your time and expertise. Freelancing isn’t easy, but by becoming your own boss, you can get the design jobs you want, and make your schedule and talent work for you.

Logo for Atlanta International School by creative entrepreneur John Hartwell of Hartwell Studio Works

Connecting the Dots of Marketing: How One Designer Does it

By: | Comments 0

If your marketing for your design business is a bit all over the place, it may not even be worth your time. After all, the key is to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. But exactly does that look like for a designer? Ilise Benun of Marketing-Mentor.com shows...

Is Freelancing Right for You?

By: | Comments 0

Not everyone is cut out for freelancing. Learn the 10 skills and personality traits you need to succeed as a solopreneur, and decide whether a freelance career is your best bet. Whether you’re moonlighting on the side and feeling insecure about your job, have always wanted to run your own business, or just want...