Inspired by Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, designer Aron Fay set forth on a noble quest: to make the greatest notebook ever even better.
Passion Projects
Finding Inspiration from Boredom with Syd Weiler
Meet Syd Weiler: Adobe Creative Resident, illustrator, gamer and creator of Trash Dove. Inspiration can be found anywhere—even from pigeons.
Behind the Design: How Louise Fili Creates Elegant Handlettered Typefaces
Louise Fili shares insights, process and inspiration behind her two handlettered typfaces, Mardell and Montecatini.
Instagram, Handlettering and a True Crime Podcast
The fans of true crime podcast My Favorite Murder created their own challenge: handlettering some of their favorite quotes. The results are beautiful.
The Business Behind an Award-Winning Promotional Gift
The two sisters behind a HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards Best of Show–winning promotional gift built their business on gratitude and love.
A Fun Guide for Budding Creatives
In the creative guide Becoming Me, Andrea Pippins encourages readers to live a creative life through an array of activities, tips, coloring pages & more.
Podcast Episode 24 – Terri Trespicio on Passion Projects
If you have passion projects or side gigs—something you’re burning to create, but feel stuck, this HOWLive podcast episode is for you.
Podcast Notes
6 Side Projects Turned Popular Tools for Designers, Part 1
These designers all created online resources and design tools for graphic designers and creatives like you—and got "noticed" in the process.
Design for Social Good: Latitude + Fleuri Bakery
Latitude strongly believes in design for social good. Check out their beautiful branding work for Healing Haiti—a bakery and job creation center.
How Side Projects Can Change Your Life
Jake Jorgovan explains how and why you should pursue side projects. They might just change your life.