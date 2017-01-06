10 Simple Tips to Perfect Your LinkedIn Profile This Year

One of the best things you can do to make 2017 a success is build and nurture your network, and implementing the LinkedIn tips below is one of the simplest and most effective ways of doing just that.

Your profile has to be strong and it must emphasize your strengths and aspirations to attract the people you want to work with as you grow professionally.

So if you haven’t updated it lately, this is a perfect time to do so. Here are 8 best practices to make sure your profile is ready to connect.

For more examples, check out the Excellent Examples of LinkedIn Profiles of Designers and Agency Owners.

Time to Connect

Once your profile is spiffed up, you’re ready to reach out to your network. Did you know you can export and download the email addresses of your LinkedIn contacts?

This simple tool is available with any free LinkedIn account.

All you have to do is go to your “connections,” click on the gear in the upper right corner. Then, under “advanced settings” you’ll see an option to “export LinkedIn connections.” In a .csv file, you get the names and email address of everyone you’re connected to. It takes 2 seconds—literally!

Here’s a quick “explainer” video to show you how it works.

.



Think about it. This is probably your best networking tool: a list of everyone you know and who knows you; people you’ve worked with, as well as prospects who have accepted your invitation to connect, even if nothing has come of it — yet!

So start 2017 on the right foot by taking these 3 simple steps right now:

Export your LinkedIn contacts. Choose the 10 (or 25 or 50) people on that contact list who you would like to work with in 2017. Reach out (via email and/or phone, if you dare) to say, “Happy New Year, I’m here to help if you need it.”

And happy new year!

I’ll be giving a brand new presentation on Tips and Tricks for 21st Century Networking at HOW Design Live 2017 in Chicago – and hosting the Get Better Clients Bootcamp on May 2, 2017. Hope to see you there.

More Networking Resources: