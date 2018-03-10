Design Business & The Industry of Design

Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things we've seen lately. This week we're looking at a new Adobe tutorial, the newly announced 2018 AIGA Medalists, olive oil packaging inspired by Istria, a new illustrated biography about W.A. Dwiggins and logo animation by Thirst.

PENSOLE Offers Real-Life Experiences

Pensole Footwear Design Academy is the only footwear design school out there, and with a variety of opportunities to align with brands on specific projects, students are getting more than they ever imagined.

In-House Designers: Break Those Boxes

There’s a box that creative professionals lock themselves into, and in-house designers may be especially susceptible to this. Luckily, a series of sessions at HOW Design Live aims to help you break out of any self-imposed boxes.

Logo for Atlanta International School by creative entrepreneur John Hartwell of Hartwell Studio Works

Connecting the Dots of Marketing: How One Designer Does it

If your marketing for your design business is a bit all over the place, it may not even be worth your time. After all, the key is to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. But exactly does that look like for a designer? Ilise Benun of Marketing-Mentor.com shows...

Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function

Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.

Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things from the past week. This week is all about alternative movie posters, fun new work from Snask, famous brands reimagined as vintage print ads, handlettering on anything and the latest gorgeous work from Chad Michael Studio.