Ever find yourself tongue-tied or even speechless with a client or your boss? Then you'll love this cheat sheet for tricky conversations with clients and other non-designers.
Design Business Clients: Communication & Management
2018 Design Trends: Predictions from Top Creatives
2017 is coming to a close. We've asked some of the top creatives to share what 2018 design trends they think will be headed our way.
What to do When the Client Doesn’t Like the Work
It's bound to happen at some point and how you react can have repercussions to your reputation and business.
Using Your Creativity to Win Design Clients
Instead of looking for that silver bullet, it’s time that you thought creatively about your business and how you can win new design clients.
Jack of All Trades, Master of Clients
Motion graphics & animation aren't your strong suit? We have good news: Adding video creation to your arsenal isn’t as hard as it sounds.
Podcast Episode 55: How to Win Your Ideal Clients
Jake Jorgovan, one of the speakers at this year’s "Get Better Clients Bootcamp," talks about how agencies can use creativity to win their ideal clients. Listen here.
Podcast Episode 54: How to Effectively Communicate Ideas
Communications expert Eleanor Handley discusses how to clearly, confidently and effectively communicate your ideas. Listen here.
Podcast Episode 50: Maria Rapetskaya on Selling Design Ideas
In this HOWLive podcast episode, Maria Rapetskaya shares how she built her creative business by selling design ideas and by maintaining relationships.
The Physics of Brand: Can the Trump Brand Live in a Blind Trust?
The co-author of The Physics of Brand takes a thoughtful look at the feasibility of the Trump brand coexisting with the President-elect's political career in a blind trust.
The Language of Business and Design Decisions
Douglas Davis believes all creatives can learn the language of business to become key decision-makers in their design meetings. And he has a guide for them.