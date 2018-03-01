One of the best places to look each year for brand identity examples and logo design inspiration galore is the PRINT Regional Design Awards—the industry’s most prestigious and well-respected American design competition.
Today is the early-bird deadline for entries, and to celebrate yet another year of finding and honoring the country’s top talent in partnership with this year’s judges—Sagi Haviv, Rebeca Méndez, Nancy Skolos, Alexander Isley, Chad Michael, Gail Anderson and Justin Peters—we decided to spotlight some of the most exemplary brand identity design from last year’s RDA. After all, it is without fail each year that much of the award-winning work comes in the form of identity design projects, logo design and other branding collateral.
Enjoy!
10 Gorgeous Award-Winning Brand Identities from the PRINT Regional Design Awards
1. Colada Shop Identity
Bartlett Brands, San Francisco; www.bartlettbrands.com: Rebecca Bartlett (creative director/art director), Carolina Pistone (designer), Kimberly Brizzolara (writer); Colada Shop (client)
2. Alchemy Brand
The Matchbox Studio, Dallas; www.matchboxstudio.com: Liz Burnett (creative director), Ryan Raschbaum (art director/ designer), Mitchell Ditto, Jim Starr (writers); Alchemy (client)
3. Antèks Branding
The Matchbox Studio, Dallas; www.matchboxstudio.com: Liz Burnett (creative director), Zach Hale (art director/designer), Mitchell Ditto (writer); Antèks (client)
4. Birchbox Man Visual Identity Design
Siegel+Gale; www.siegelgale.com: Kate Hilliard (creative director), Jonathan Field (design director); Birchbox (client)
5. Anew Identity
Atomicdust, St. Louis; www.atomicdust.com: Mike Spakowski (creative director), Jessica Davis (art director/ designer), James Dixson, Taylor Dixson (photographers), Rich Heend (writer); Big Brothers Big Sisters (client)
6. Franklin Press Identity
Sussner Design Company, Minneapolis; www.sussner.com: Derek Sussner (creative director/art director), Tanya Naylor (designer); Franklin Press Inc. (client)
7. Alabama Environmental Council—Recycal Branding
Lewis Communications, Birmingham, AL; www.lewiscommunications.com: Roy Burns III (creative director), Drew Hughes (art director/designer), Kathy Oldham (writer); Alabama Environmental Council (client)
8. Dana’s Bakery
Jones Knowles Ritchie; www.jkrglobal.com: Tosh Hall (global executive creative director), JB Hartford (creative director), Sarah Schiesser, Sarah Dewlin (designers/writers), Badal Patel, Erin Dameron (designers), Willie Miesmer (writer); Dana’s Bakery (client)
9. Charleston International Airport
Chernoff Newman, Columbia, SC; www.chernoffnewman.com: Heather Price (creative director), Elizabeth Rogers (art director/designer), Trevor Baker (writer); Charleston County Aviation Authority (client)
10. Deeds Not Words Identity
Guerilla Suit, Austin, TX; www.guerillasuit.com: Julie Warenoff (creative director), Luigi Maldonado (creative director/art director/designer); Wendy Davis (client)
