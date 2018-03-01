One of the best places to look each year for brand identity examples and logo design inspiration galore is the PRINT Regional Design Awards—the industry’s most prestigious and well-respected American design competition.

Today is the early-bird deadline for entries, and to celebrate yet another year of finding and honoring the country’s top talent in partnership with this year’s judges—Sagi Haviv, Rebeca Méndez, Nancy Skolos, Alexander Isley, Chad Michael, Gail Anderson and Justin Peters—we decided to spotlight some of the most exemplary brand identity design from last year’s RDA. After all, it is without fail each year that much of the award-winning work comes in the form of identity design projects, logo design and other branding collateral.

Enjoy! And don’t forget to enter your own best work—whether it falls into the category of identity design, app design, book covers, handlettering, packaging, posters, web design or any other number of categories—before midnight EST tonight!

10 Gorgeous Award-Winning Brand Identities from the PRINT Regional Design Awards

1. Colada Shop Identity