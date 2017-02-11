Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome to Design Finds, HOW’s weekly selection of design-related findings from around the web. This week’s selection includes a dash of functional education, two design-related exhibitions—including one on art from countries affected by the recent immigration ban, an intriguing design project, and a rebrand for Bravo!

1. Art from Banned Countries

MoMA has taken a stand on President Trump’s executive order banning travel and rescinding visas for citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations, bringing work from those countries to the fore. The museum has replaced its fifth-floor permanent collection galleries, formerly featuring Western Modernism, with contemporary art from Iran, Iraq and Sudan. Read more here.

2. Bravo’s New Logo Design

What do you think of Bravo’s new look? It certainly updates the aesthetic with a more scalable logo. Read more about it here.

2. The Real Purpose of Those Bumps on the Sidewalk

I had heard that these were implemented to assist blind people, but there’s much more to it than that—including why the patterns are they’re configured the way they are. Watch the video below, and read more about it here.

3. Relaxing Ambience in 360 Degrees

Need to turn your brain off? Experience the subtle ambience of this landscape and accompanything music, either with a VR headset or just in your browser. https://aurora.jam3.net/

5. By the People

We were recently alerted to a new exhibition at Cooper Hewitt Design Museum in New York City called “By the People: Designing a Better America.” The show is about everyday citizens cooking up solutions to what ails their communities, according to the exhibition’s designer. It demonstrates the ways multicultural design efforts around the country are helping in making the country a better place. Read more about it here.