For the Love of Chocolate: Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Illustrations

POSSIBLE partnered with luxury Swiss chocolatier and illustrator Alejandro Girlado to create illustrations based on romantic moments shared by couples on social media.

Switzerland’s oldest chocolate brand, Callier, has decided to eschew the typical commoditization of Valentine’s Day by partnering with digital creative agency POSSIBLE and revered Columbian illustrator Alejandro Girlado to celebrate moments that really matter to couples.

[Related: Love in Central Park: A Pop-Up Wedding Invitation Design | Tutorial: How to Create a 3D Animated GIF for Valentine’s Day]

Using Twitter and Instagram, couples are encourage to upload photographs of themselves and tag these special moments with #LoveCallier. The brand’s favorites will then be recreated in a series of specially commissioned artworks by Alejandro Girlado, which will be celebrated on February 14th through Callier’s social channels.

The illustrations will also be printed in large format and coupled with a personal message and an assorted box of Callier chocolates. The gift will then be sent to the selected couples just in time for Valentine’s Day, creating a new and special memory in their history together.

Pablo Marques, Executive Creative Director at POSSIBLE, has this to say about the project: “With Valentine’s Day on the horizon we wanted to break the cycle of generic gift sharing and produce something special to commemorate those special moments that matter between couples. Alejandro, who has previously illustrated the characters of Wes Anderson, was the perfect choice due to his inimitable and style and the emotion he is able to convey through his drawings.”

Check out some of the animations below: