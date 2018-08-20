A Legacy Brought to Life

If there were ever a time to luxuriate in surface, it is now with Neenah’s announcement of its recent decision to reinvigorate the cotton fiber paper category with its new NEENAH® Cotton Papers, a 100% cotton paper expertly manufactured by the mill that has been crafting the finest, pure cotton papers since the late 1870’s.

A Paper Apart

Created especially for letterpress design, modern correspondence and events with gravitas, NEENAH® Cotton Papers provide the feel of fabric, a handmade aesthetic, and the natural strength to sustain letterpress, engraving, and foil stamping, as well as offset and digital printing.

Available in four shades of white and three subtle colors, NEENAH® Cotton Papers present the perfect palette for modern design applications as well as personal and business correspondence. The three on-trend colors include Mint, the “it” color for the 2020’s, Blush, a fresh take on millennial pink, and an elegant and timeless Gray.

With a full range of available weights, NEENAH® Cotton Papers are perfect for all types of applications including birth announcements, party invitations, business cards, personal stationery, business correspondence, letterhead and holiday cards.

Proudly crafted by skilled machine tenders in Wisconsin and only from the finest cotton fibers, NEENAH® Cotton Papers are naturally sustainable, made from cotton linters — a byproduct of the cotton industry that is recognized by the EPA as recovered fiber.

“As a leading maker of cotton fiber papers for well over a century, the introduction of NEENAH® Cotton Papers represents our love for paper and our enduring legacy brought to life,” says Ellen Bliske, Senior Marketing Manager, Neenah.