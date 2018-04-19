Register today for the free course “5 Skills Every Design Needs to Know.”

With April being Typography month at HOW, we’re excited to share some of our favorite typography accounts on Instagram. Typography may be an old art, but it’s seeing a revival today with the current crop of illustrators taking up hand-painted signage, curvaceous illustration and even a renaissance of blackletter. While not everyone is using movable type these days, the art of type is thriving. And with Instagram as the top sharing platform for designers, it’s no wonder that “typoholic” is a hashtag. From Amsterdam to California, here are some of the best lettering, illustration and type feeds to get designers inspired every day.

10 Great Typographers to Follow on Instagram

1. Good Type

This San Francisco-based agency that connects businesses with designers is also releasing a new coffee table book of lettering work from designers this summer, featuring 130 artists from 30 countries. They also host a series of workshops (like handlettering fundamentals) with different designers, and their Instagram account reflects their current work with designers and daily inspiration. @goodtype

2. Best Dressed Designs

This account is co-run by Josh Luke and Meredith Kasabian, two Boston-based designers. They not only share their latest design work for their namesake agency Best Dressed Signs. a hand-painted sign and mural company, where they work around the Boston area. The duo also co-founded the Pre-Vinylite Society of sign enthusiasts for renewing the craft and aesthetic of hand painting. @bestdressedsigns

3. Jessica Hische

San Francisco-based designer Jessica Hische—who has just written and designed her first children’s book—shares on her Instagram account pages from the project, as well as letterforms she is working on and client work. @jessicahische

4. Letterjack

The account of Jackson Alves, a Brazilian letter artist, calligrapher and teacher, these works range from cursive script, medieval-inspired lettering and calligraphic forms and blackletter forms on paper. Alves also hosts workshops and has online classes, so his website is worth checking out. @letterjack

5. Cre8tivesun Designs

This account is the namesake page of Dawn T, an illustrator based in California who loves to share her hand-drawn type works, from Stephen Hawking quotes to whimsical, curvy phrases that meander over a page like a game of Snakes and Ladders. @cre8tivesun

6. Gemma O’Brien

We’ve written about the brilliant Gemma O’Brien before, but we can never quite get enough of her work. If you’re not already following her Instagram account, be sure to start for an infusion of her latest works and inspirations in your feed. @mrseaves101

7. Ora Siripin

This Bangkok-based lettering artist and illustration features stunning work in black and white. From works on black paper to cardboard and pen-based notepads, a positive message is at the heart of all her works, so it’s worth checking out. @oraarts

8. Typography Inspired

From progress drawings to new fonts and sketches, this account is a daily dose of type inspiration. It also gives shout outs to other designers’ work on Instagram and tags them. They promote their #typographyinspired hashtag to find the work of new designers. @typographyinspired

9. The Daily Type

Created by The Hungry Jpeg, an Amsterdam-based company that sells fonts, graphics and crafts, most of this feed is giving friendly shoutouts to the type community for outstanding work. Check them out for free bundle packages on their website or just for the daily inspiration. @thedailytype

10. James Lewis

This British design teacher, logo designer and artist often paints and draws on brown paper, which gives his type a vintage vibe from the 1950s. Along with passion projects, James Lewis shares what he is working on and all of his recent projects, like posters and book covers for clients. @jamesllewis

