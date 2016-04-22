Back in January, we pondered the power of the business card to create promotional buzz, and provided you with a gallery of unique business cards to spark inspiration for your own promotion design, whether for yourself or a client. Here, we showcase 24 more:
Get Inspired by These 24 Business Cards
Designer: Jose Canales
Designer: Josh VandenAvond
Designer: Salih Kucukaga
Designer: Anastasiia Rafayenko
Designer: Josip Kelava
Agency: NNIDO
Design Firm: Helium Creative
Designer: Kevin Moran
Designer: Marta Satterthwaite
Designer: AnnaRose Girvin
Designer: Pola Leszczyńska
Designer: Amber Asay
Designer: Mushky Ginsburg
Designer: Alessandro Risso
Designer: Kultprosvet
Designer: Steve Wolf
Designer: Eric Nyffeler
This last business card is extra special not just for its beauty (I mean, come on!) but for the fact that Nyffeler has recently retired the moniker ‘Doe Eyed,’ a pseudonym under which he had been creating vibrant and joy-filled gig posters since 2009. His career is shifting to focus fully on the field of editorial illustration. Read more about Nyffeler’s calculated refocusing in an interview from earlier this month.
I believe business cards can make or break a deal. More than contact details, they provide a glimpse of your business. The designs you’ve mentioned are truly amazing. Thanks for sharing!
Really all the business cards are amazing..Thanks for Sharing.