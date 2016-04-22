24 Business Cards Making Impressions

Back in January, we pondered the power of the business card to create promotional buzz, and provided you with a gallery of unique business cards to spark inspiration for your own promotion design, whether for yourself or a client. Here, we showcase 24 more:

24 Business Cards

Designer: Jose Canales

Designer: Jose Canales

Designer: Josh VandenAvond

Designer: Josh VandenAvond

Designer: Salih Kucukaga

Designer: Salih Kucukaga

Designer: Anastasiia Rafayenko

Designer: Anastasiia Rafayenko

Designer: Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Designer: Josip Kelava

Agency: NNIDO

Agency: NNIDO

Design Firm: Helium Creative

Design Firm: Helium Creative

Designer: Kevin Moran

Designer: Kevin Moran

Designer: Marta Satterthwaite

Designer: Marta Satterthwaite

Designer: AnnaRose Girvin

Designer: AnnaRose Girvin

Designer: Pola Leszczyńska

Designer: Pola Leszczyńska

Designer: Amber Asay

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Amber Asay

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Amber Asay

Designer: Amber Asay

Designer: Mushky Ginsburg

Designer: Mushky Ginsburg

Designer: Alessandro Risso

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Alessandro Risso

Designer: Alessandro Risso

Designer: Kultprosvet

Designer: Kultprosvet

Designer: Steve Wolf

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Steve Wolf

Designer: Steve Wolf

Designer: Eric Nyffeler

Designer: Eric Nyffeler

 

This last business card is extra special not just for its beauty (I mean, come on!) but for the fact that Nyffeler has recently retired the moniker ‘Doe Eyed,’ a pseudonym under which he had been creating vibrant and joy-filled gig posters since 2009. His career is shifting to focus fully on the field of editorial illustration. Read more about Nyffeler’s calculated refocusing in an interview from earlier this month.

  2. Jennyross

    I believe business cards can make or break a deal. More than contact details, they provide a glimpse of your business. The designs you’ve mentioned are truly amazing. Thanks for sharing!

