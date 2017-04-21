We extended the HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards deadline to 11:59 pm EST on April 24—but after that, judging will commence. So don’t wait! Enter now to compete for a free Big Ticket to HOW Design Live 2018, a kickass trophy, quality exposure for your work in the pages of HOW magazine and much more. From invitations for your best friend’s wedding to client-commissioned identity work or projects completed while you were still a student—if it’s exemplary promotion and marketing design, it’s welcome in HOW’s longest-running design competition.
For everything you need to know about the 2017 judges and exactly why you should enter this year, and for some inspiration from a multitude of past winners and other talented creatives, check out the roundup below. Then go ahead and enter your best work by Monday night. We can’t wait to see it!
Top 10 Reasons to Enter the Promotion & Marketing Design Awards by 4/24