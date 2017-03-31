Call for entries! Only 10 days left to enter your best work into the HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards. Extended Deadline: 4/24.
Here at HOW, we love to celebrate effective promotion and marketing design. Invitations. Posters. Business cards. You name it.
So we were especially excited to discover a new book devoted to the all things promotion design.
David Lorente writes in the introduction to Promopress’ 500 Greetings that the projects featured within are “devices that stimulate proactive communications.” And with that in mind, he asks, “Could we call it communi-action?”
Decide for yourself. Below, check out some of our favorite projects from the book, and grab a copy of 500 Greetings here.
9 Creative Promo Designs Featured in 500 Greetings
Title: Joana & Tiago
Design Firm: Studio AH—HA for Today is the Day
Illustrator: Francisca Magalhães
Title: Miel & Tuur
Design Firm/Client: Jacques & Lise
Title: Food Fight
Design Firm/Client: Trapped in Suburbia
Creative Team: Karin Langeveld, Cuby Gerards, Richard Fussey
Title: Teepee
Design Firm: Device
Creative Team: Ross Clodfelter, Shane Cranford
Client: Lisa Vorce
Title: Cult Movie Cards
Design Firm/Client: Human After All
Title: Notebooks
Design Firm/Client: HEY
Title: D&R
Designer: Marta Veludo
Client: D&R
Title: Pernod Ricard Portugal Christmas Card
Design Firm: Studio AH—HA for Today is the Day
Client: Pernod Ricard Portugal
Title: Arctic Postcards
Design Firm: Human After All
Creative Team: Paul Willoughby, Angus MacPherson, Eve Lloyd Knight
Client: Weapons of Reason
