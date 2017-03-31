Call for entries! Only 10 days left to enter your best work into the HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards. Extended Deadline: 4/24.

Here at HOW, we love to celebrate effective promotion and marketing design. Invitations. Posters. Business cards. You name it.

So we were especially excited to discover a new book devoted to the all things promotion design.

David Lorente writes in the introduction to Promopress’ 500 Greetings that the projects featured within are “devices that stimulate proactive communications.” And with that in mind, he asks, “Could we call it communi-action?”

Decide for yourself. Below, check out some of our favorite projects from the book, and grab a copy of 500 Greetings here.

9 Creative Promo Designs Featured in 500 Greetings





Title: Joana & Tiago

Design Firm: Studio AH—HA for Today is the Day

Illustrator: Francisca Magalhães



Title: Miel & Tuur

Design Firm/Client: Jacques & Lise





Title: Food Fight

Design Firm/Client: Trapped in Suburbia

Creative Team: Karin Langeveld, Cuby Gerards, Richard Fussey





Title: Teepee

Design Firm: Device

Creative Team: Ross Clodfelter, Shane Cranford

Client: Lisa Vorce



Title: Cult Movie Cards

Design Firm/Client: Human After All



Title: Notebooks

Design Firm/Client: HEY

Title: D&R

Designer: Marta Veludo

Client: D&R



Title: Pernod Ricard Portugal Christmas Card

Design Firm: Studio AH—HA for Today is the Day

Client: Pernod Ricard Portugal

Title: Arctic Postcards

Design Firm: Human After All

Creative Team: Paul Willoughby, Angus MacPherson, Eve Lloyd Knight

Client: Weapons of Reason

