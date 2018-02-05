The Art of Seduction: Promotion and Marketing Making Hearts Flutter

That wedding invitation you designed for your cousin? Perfect for HOW’s Promotion and Marketing Awards. Enter before March 12 and save on entry fees.

Design Army chief creative officer and co-founder Pum Lefebure says an average adult is exposed to about 360 ads a day, which has forced us to develop a filter to shut off all the noise and make snap judgements. Plus, the average human attention span is now 8.5 seconds. So how can designers break through that noise and connect with their client’s audience? Lefebure says smart marketers and designers have to make customers fall in love with their clients’ products and brands.

Design Army approaches promotion and marketing like dating, using three key strategies:

1. Flirt

Flirting with the customer means identifying your “type” then sending subtle signals like nodding, touching your hair and making eye contact.

2. Romance

Once your target audience’s heart is pounding and they’re feeling something, you start to have a conversation; you shake their hand, introduce yourself, and tell them what you’re all about, what you like to do and what you believe in.

3. Seduce

This is when the courtship begins and the customer falls in love for the first time. Successful seduction always begins with strategy and planning.

Lefebure adds that effective campaigns are not just about how things look, but also how they make people feel. They create a mystery, allure or desire to fall in love with a brand and connect with all senses. They create a meaningful experience for the consumer. “Good design for me is something that not only pleases the eyes but also activates the mind,” she says. She also emphasizes that it’s important to continue to seduce and tell the story over and over through all forms of media.

