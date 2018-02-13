You’re a designer, so everything you design—not just what’s in your portfolio—is an example of your work.

When your prospects and clients go to your website or online portfolio to look at your work,

they will certainly assume that you’re the creative behind your logo design.

So how could you not design your own logo?

When Designing Your Own Logo Becomes a Problem

All of the above makes sense, of course. Unless you’re one of those designers (and you’re not alone) who just can’t seem to finish designing your own logo (or your own website, for that matter, or

any other element of your own self-promotional materials).

It’s not that you aren’t working on your own materials. In fact, that’s the problem.

You’re always working on it, refining it, perfecting it. But no matter how much you tinker,

you’re still not happy with it. It never feels “finished” or “ready.”

But here’s the reality: Your own self-promotional materials are never done—they are always

evolving.

And the fact that the web makes it possible to keep updating everything (unlike print, where it

is almost literally in stone) means that it never actually has to be finished. It just has to be

“good enough for now.”

Have you noticed too that it’s always easier to design for others than for yourself? That’s the ultimate paradox of being a designer—for some mysterious reason, you can’t do for yourself what you can so easily and naturally do for your clients. Why not?

More importantly, what to do about it?

Your Best Options for Getting Your Logo Designed

What I’ve noticed in my almost 30 years of advising designers on their own marketing is this: You’re too close to it, and you may be a perfectionist.

Those two facts together can be lethal. But they don’t have to be.

From where I sit, here are your options:

Just finish it, even if it’s not perfect. And think about it as a work in progress.

Hire another designer to do it for you. I know it seems like cheating but it’s not,

especially if that will get it done! You’re better off with a logo designed by someone else

than no logo at all.

Trade with a fellow designer. This may be the best option—choose a friend or colleague whose work you like and who may be stuck in the same spot as you are, and design each other's logos.

Whichever option you choose, I implore you to do something.

In fact, I dare you to put it out there, even in its unfinished or imperfect form. And see what

a relief it will be.