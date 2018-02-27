Design Careers: Industry Advice & Job Search Tips

To Lead, or Not to Lead

Are you an introvert or extrovert? Do you work best alone or in a group? Your personality traits and personality type might say something about your creative personality, and how you approach your design work. It might also say something about the kind of leader you are—or the kind of leader you could be.