Calling all graphic designers, from the U.S. to Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Switzerland and everywhere in between. The International Design Awards is the design competition known for spotlighting some of the best work around the globe. The winners fill the pages of HOW magazine’s best-selling issue of the year—one that professionals flock to for graphic design inspiration.

The International Design Awards winners showcased in the 2013 “International Design” issue of HOW represent a broad range of trends and styles; some distinctive to a project’s native country. Check out 46 award-winning international projects below in a variety of categories, from advertising and poster design to identity and signage. Do you think your work should be showcased next year?

46 Sources of Graphic Design Inspiration

1. TITLE The Pod Hotel | DESIGN FIRM Quirk, Singapore; www.thepod.sg | CREATIVE TEAM Rina Lim, art director; Myct Boon, Cynthia Goh, designers; Susanna Yap, copywriter; Wong Yu Lin, web developer; Angie Leung, account executive | CLIENT Michelle Lim

2. TITLE SSG Food Market | DESIGN FIRM Mucca Design, New York City; www.mucca.com | CREATIVE TEAM Matteo Bologna, creative director; Roberta Ronsivalle, strategist; Andrew Cagan, account manager; Andrea Brown, art director; Kathleen Scudder, Yon Joo Choi, Luke Wilhelmi, Jeeyoon Rhee, designers | CLIENT Shinsegae

3. TITLE Canada Post Pet Adoption Stamps | DESIGN FIRM Subplot Design Inc., Vancouver, Canada; www.subplot.com | CREATIVE TEAM Roy White, art director; Matthew Clark, art director/production; Ross Chandler, designer; Monika Melnychuk, illustrator; Raina + Wilson, Raeff Miles, photography; Canada Post, copywriting; Liz Wurzinger, retouching/production; Steph Gibson, color bar illustration | PRINTER Lowe Martin | CLIENT Canada Post Corporation

4. TITLE The Unrefined Olive | DESIGN FIRM The Small Monsters, Montreal; www.thesmallmonsters.com | CREATIVE TEAM Sunil Sarwal, art director/designer; Josée St. Pierre, Virginie Trarieux, designers; Jazz Waheed, photographer; Laurie Larue, technical designer | PRINTERS Litho Milles-Isles, Reflet | CLIENT The Unrefined Olive

5. TITLE Details | DESIGN FIRM MAKe Marketing Inc., Vancouver, British Columbia; www.makeisawesome.com | CREATIVE TEAM Mary Kellough, creative director; Rye Johnson, art director; Grace Lau, copywriter | CLIENT Craftworks Construction

6. TITLE COMMATRIX’s Brochure | DESIGN FIRM COMMATRIX, Keelung City, Taiwan; www.commatrix.com.tw | CREATIVE TEAM Regina Wang, art director; Yan-Ting Chen, designer

7. TITLE Food Remedies for Arthritis | DESIGN FIRM Al Shabiba, Muscat, Oman; www.shabiba.com | CREATIVE TEAM Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, editor-in-chief/CEO; Saif Al Muzayni, managing editor; Adonis Durado, art director/designer | PRINTER Muscat Press and Publishing House

8. TITLE A-Z: From Aid to Zed | DESIGN FIRM Times of Oman, Muscat, Oman; www.timesofoman.com | CREATIVE TEAM Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, CEO; Swati Dasgupta, features editor; Adonis Durado, art director/designer | PRINTER Muscat Press and Publishing House

9. TITLE Memória Militante Collection | DESIGN FIRM Casa Rex, São Paulo; www.casarex.com | CREATIVE TEAM Gustavo Piqueira, art director/designer; Samia Jacintho, designer; Caroline Vapsys, Eduardo Rodrigues, assistant designers | CLIENT EDUSP

10. TITLE Too impulsive? | DESIGN FIRM Times of Oman, Muscat, Oman; www.timesofoman.com | CREATIVE TEAM Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, CEO; Swati Dasgupta, features editor; Adonis Durado, art director/designer | PRINTER Muscat Press and Publishing House

11. TITLE Hemingway: The Sun Also Rises | DESIGN FIRM Design Army, Washington, DC; www.designarmy.com | CREATIVE TEAM Pum Lefebure, Jake Lefebure, art directors; Mariela Hsu, designer; Dean Alexander, photographer; S.W. Smith, copywriter | CLIENTS The Washington Ballet, Washington Life

12. TITLE TENacious | DESIGN FIRM Riordon Design, Oakville, Ontario; www.riordondesign.com | CREATIVE TEAM Shirley Riordon, art director/copywriter; Matt Bandstra, designer/copywriter; Alan Krpan, Andaleeb Rizwan, designers; Ric Riordon, copywriter | PRINTER Somerset Graphics | CLIENT Riordon Design

13. TITLE The Big Issue | DESIGN FIRM Times of Oman, Muscat, Oman; www.timesofoman.com | CREATIVE TEAM Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, CEO; Swati Dasgupta, features editor; Adonis Durado, art director/designer | PRINTER Muscat Press and Publishing House

14. TITLE The Cube Calendar | DESIGN FIRM Stroomberg, Amsterdam; www.stroomberg.net | CREATIVE TEAM Philip Stroomberg, designer | PRINTER Drukgoed & Paardekooper | CLIENT IGEPA Nederland BV

15. TITLE Watercraft Branding | DESIGN FIRM Yellow Octopus Pte. Ltd., Singapore; www.yellowoctopus.com.sg | CREATIVE TEAM Kevin Thio, art director/copywriter; Rei Lim, Sarah Tan, designers/illustrators; Joanne Kwok, copywriter | PRINTER Pixel Tech Pte. Ltd. | CLIENT Watercraft Engineering Pte. Ltd.

16. TITLE Gunstock Ranch Bandana | DESIGN FIRM Merryweather Studios, Laie, HI; www.jaymerryweather.com | CREATIVE TEAM Jay Merryweather, designer | CLIENT Gunstock Ranch Hawaii

17. TITLE Feeling Lucky | DESIGN FIRM/CLIENT Touchwood Design Inc., Orangeville, Ontario; www.touchwooddesign.com | CREATIVE TEAM Shawn Murenbeeld, art director/designer/illustrator/copywriter; Jeff Katz, copywriter | PRINTERS JST Printing, Consolidated Bottle Corporation

18. TITLE Coke Bottle Calendar | DESIGN FIRM Ayse Celem Design, Istanbul; www.aysecelemdesign.com | CREATIVE TEAM Ayse Celem, art director; Sibel Esen, designer | PRINTER S Print Printing Company | CLIENT Coca-Cola Turkey

19. TITLE WC Gift Vodka: CHILL | DESIGN FIRM/CLIENT Wallace Church Inc., New York City; www.wallacechurch.com | CREATIVE TEAM Stan Church, art director/designer

20. TITLE Dripp Coffee Shop | DESIGN FIRM Turner Duckworth Design, London/San Francisco; www.turnerduckworth.com | CREATIVE TEAM David Turner, Bruce Duckworth, Sarah Moffat, creative directors; Chris Garvey, art director/designer/illustrator; Rebecca Au Williams, designer | CLIENT Dripp

21. TITLE 2013 Target Canada Social Media Travel Posters | DESIGN FIRM Target, Minneapolis; www.target.com | CREATIVE TEAM Allan Peters, art director/designer; Lab Partners, illustration; Steve Chirhart, managing copywriter; Sage Rider, copywriter | CLIENT Target Canada

22. TITLE FS Emeric Launch Campaign: Type Specimen Booklet and Poster | DESIGN FIRM Believe in, Exeter, U.K.; www.believein.co.uk | CREATIVE TEAM Tim Burley, strategic director; Phil Garnham, typeface designer (Fontsmith); Blair Thomson, art director/designer; Ian Thompson, copywriter (Thompson Brand Partners) | POSTER SERIES CONTRIBUTORS Bibliothèque; Lundgren+Lindqvist; Manual; Non-Format; DixonBaxi; Domenic Lippa/Pentagram; Studio Dumbar; MCP/ Build; Hey; Atelier Bernd Kuchenbeiser; NB; Believe in | PRINTER Identity Print, booklet; Dan Mather, poster series | CLIENT Fontsmith

23. TITLE Union Branding and Stationery | DESIGN FIRM Northink, Oshawa, Ontario; www.northink.ca | CREATIVE TEAM Catherine McLeod, creative director/art director/designer; Lance Martin, creative director; Dave Rodgers, designer; Jennifer Dark, director of integrated production | PRINTERS 247 Integrated, Flash Reproductions | CLIENT Union

24. TITLE The Table | DESIGN FIRM Rouse & Fable, Toronto; www.rouseandfable.com | CREATIVE TEAM Robert Pilichowski, art director; Lucas Espin, designer | CLIENT The Table

25. TITLE Rouse and Fable | DESIGN FIRM/CLIENT Rouse and Fable, Toronto; www.rouseandfable.com | CREATIVE TEAM Rob Pilichowski, art director; Dylan Upper, designer

26. TITLE MADRE, Museum of Contemporary Art | DESIGN FIRM Leftloft, Milan/New York City; www.leftloft.com | CREATIVE TEAM Andrea Braccaloni, Francesco Cavalli, David Pasquali, Bruno Genovese, art directors | CLIENT MADRE, Museum of Contemporary Art Donnaregina

27. TITLE The Spectacle Company | DESIGN FIRM Carve Brand + Design, London, Ontario; www.carvedesign.ca | CREATIVE TEAM Jason Recker, art director; Jesse Gibb, designer | CLIENT The Spectacle Company

28. TITLE Coffee Cultures Logo | DESIGN FIRM Chen Design Associates, San Francisco; www.chendesign.com | CREATIVE TEAM Joshua C. Chen, art director; Max Spector, designer | CLIENT Coffee Cultures

29. TITLE LEX Studio Branding | DESIGN FIRM Agence Code, Montreal; www.agencecode.com | CREATIVE TEAM Pierre Chapdelaine, creative director; Martin Poirier, art director | CLIENT LEX Studio

30. TITLE Charity | DESIGN FIRM WPA Pinfold Ltd., Leeds, England; www.wpa-pinfold.co.uk | CREATIVE TEAM Myles Pinfold, Richard Hurst, Stuart Morey, art directors/ designers; John Atkin, Trudi Atkin, Joanne Douglas, Pat Glover, Helen Hartley, Elaine Jackson, Kerry Kane, Greg Kirk, Angela Langlois, Chris McMahon, Liam Newmarch, Darren Pascoe, Emma Rutherford, Hayley Wall, Tom Walshaw, Nicci McNeil, designers; Phil Dodd, copywriter | PRINTERS Pressision, Digital Plus

31. TITLE Fiji Airways | DESIGN GROUP FutureBrand, Sydney/Melbourne, Australia; www.futurebrand.com.au | CREATIVE TEAM Makereta Matemosi and family, masi artists; Sally Anderson, Ken Shadbolt, creative direction; David Green, senior marketing manager; Kris Sowersby, typography; Mark Chew, photographer | CLIENT Fiji Airways

32. TITLE CHARM Brand Identity Design | DESIGN FIRM BEAMY, Shanghai; www.wearebeamy.com | CREATIVE TEAM Ronn Lee, creative director/art director/designer; Yutien Peng, business director/copywriter; Lan Peng, Linz Lim, designers; Allan Tan, photographer; Phoebe Yeh, copywriter | CLIENT AGG Holdings Ltd.

33. TITLE Inscite | DESIGN FIRM Zync, Toronto; www.zync.ca | CREATIVE TEAM Marko Zonta, art director; Jeremy Linskill, designer/illustrator | PRINTER Andora | CLIENT Inscite

34. TITLE FIFTYMEN Gig Poster | DESIGN FIRM McMillan, Ottawa, Ontario; www.mcmillanagency.com | CREATIVE TEAM Michael Zavacky, designer/illustrator | CLIENT FIFTYMEN

35. TITLE Secure Elevator | DESIGN FIRM Moskovskie Novosti in-House Design Studio, Moscow | CREATIVE TEAM Anton Stepanov, art director; Mikhail Simakov, Alexey Ptitzin, Konstantin Kakovkin, designers; Anton Mariinsky, illustrator; Angelina Vlasenko, copywriter; Ilya Ruderman, art director (RIA Novosti Group) | CLIENT RIA Novosti Group

36. TITLE A Wedding Walk | DESIGNER Joel Derksen, Toronto; www.jderksen.com | CREATIVE TEAM Joel Derksen, art director/designer/illustrator; Leilah Ambrose, art director/copywriter | PRINTER Print Preview | CLIENTS Alex and Alicia

37. TITLE New Ideas 2013 | DESIGN FIRM Leftloft, Milan/New York City; www.leftloft.com | CREATIVE TEAM Andrea Braccaloni, Francesco Cavalli, David Pasquali, Bruno Genovese, art directors | CLIENT Pedrali

38. TITLE Reputation & Brand Manifesto | DESIGN FIRM Creative Centre—ATB Financial, Edmonton, Alberta; www.atb.com | CREATIVE TEAM Shane Ricketts, creative director; Antony Bernadou, art director; Chao Zhang, designer; Glenn Kubish, copywriter | PRINTERS McCallum Printing, MetalMark Engraving & Manufacturing | CLIENT Reputation & Brand Department at ATB Financial

39. TITLE SmartBook 2012–Taking the Business of Annual Reporting International | DESIGN FIRM Smart Media The Annual Report Company, Singapore; www.smartannualreport.com

40. TITLE Triptea | DESIGNER Andrew Gorkovenko, Moscow; www.gorkovenko.ru | CREATIVE TEAM Andrew Gorkovenko, art director/designer/illustrator; Ilya Mitroshin, copywriter; Artem Lebedev, calligrapher | CLIENT Triptea

41. TITLE De fi lm en aiguille | DESIGN FIRM DIÈSE, Québec City; www.diese.ca | CREATIVE TEAM Jasmin Robitaille, art director/designer; Nicolas Gilbert, production manager; Fanie Giguère, Anne-Gabrielle Couture, assistant designers | CLIENT Musée de l’Amérique française

42. TITLE DIE ZOMBIE DIE | DESIGN FIRM McMillan, Ottawa, Ontario; www.mcmillanagency.com | CREATIVE TEAM Cory Haggart, Ray Besharah, art directors; Jared Barter, designer | CLIENT Ottawa Fringe Festival

43. TITLE LA TRAVIATA | DESIGN FIRM McMillan, Ottawa, Ontario; www.mcmillanagency.com | CREATIVE TEAM John Collins, creative director; Taralyn Marshall, art director/designer; Juliana Remus, project manager | CLIENT Opera Lyra Ottawa

44. TITLE National Magazine Awards Poster | DESIGN FIRM Underline Studio, Toronto; www.undferlinestudio.com | CREATIVE TEAM Claire Dawson, art director/designer; Fidel Pena, art director; Clea Forkert, Emily Tu, designers; Colin Faulkner, photographer | PRINTER Dollco | CLIENT National Magazine Awards

45. TITLE Toronto Zoo—Panda Interpretive Centre | DESIGN FIRM Reich+Petch Design International, Toronto; www.reich-petch.com | CREATIVE TEAM Tony Reich, art director; Carolyn Smith, project manager/exhibit designer; Vivien Chow, Kate Peer, Glenn Falcotelo, Amy Eaton, Jonathan Chetner, designers; Kerun Ip, photographer; Blue Sky Design, copywriting; Ron Flood, Monica Santos, Shawn Banerd, exhibit design team; Peter Holman, principal-in-charge/fabrication manager (Holman Exhibits); James Cummings, fabrication manager (Holman Exhibits); Victoria Manica, AV design (The Design Foundation); Global Exhibit Technologies, AV supply; Leona Mitchell, Erica Morris, Robin Hale, client representatives

46. TITLE Starbucks Typographic Murals | DESIGNER Jaymie McAmmond, Toronto; www.jaymiemcammond.com | CREATIVE TEAM Tyler Stevens, photographer | CLIENT Starbucks Coffee Canada