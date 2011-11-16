2012 HOW Poster Design Award Gallery

HOW’s Poster Design Awards aims to spotlight the best work from around the globe. Get inspired by this year’s top 10 winners (presented in no particular order). Congratulations to all of the 2012 winners and thank you to all entrants!

Judge Ty Mattson, principal of Mattson Creative and no stranger to poster design, chipped away at the entries until only 10 remained.

See all the winners below and click on each image to get a closer look.

Personal Poster Series 2011

Design Firm/Creative Team/Printer/Client: Graham Erwin Design, Columbus, OH; www.grahamerwin.com

Description: A series of personal promotional posters designed specifically for the screen printing process. These posters take advantage of transparent nature of screen printing inks. All posters were screen-printed by the artist.

Judge’s Comments: This series was striking; a fantastic illustration that is bold and balanced. I couldn’t look away.

2011 James Madison Undergrad Art Expo

Designer: Boyce McClellan

Client: Sawhill Gallery, School of Art, Design, and Art History, James Madison University

Description: At the end of the spring semester, the annual Undergraduate Art Exposition at Sawhill Gallery allows students to show off their hard work for the year. This year, the poster design class took on the promotional poster as a project and submitted work to be used by the gallery for the show. This poster is meant to interact with the viewer and its environment. This hand-crafted work demonstrates the literal ability for artists to change their environment as well as be changed.

Judge’s Comments: I thought this was genius. I loved that the designer took the environment into consideration when creating this poster. This print challenges your conception of how to see and what to look at. The result is astounding. A smart solution, that smacks of Saagmeister. Bravo.

Beast in a Neon Cage

Designer: Jon Wong, Hillsborough, CA; www.cargocollective.com/jonwong

Description: Beast in a Neon Cage is the name of a film festival project for legendary cult director Seijun Suzuki. The name for the festival is a metaphor for the characters that appear in Suzuki’s films: gangsters and crooks who on the surface appear civilized, but underneath are wild beasts that are stuck in the “neon cage” of the Tokyo nightlife. Building on that idea and the psychedelic imagery of his films, the festival’s visuals burst with color. The sharp angles reflect the on-screen chaos and the cartoon imagery hints at the dark humor that frequents Suzuki’s work.

Judge’s Comments: This print immediately caught my attention. Bold overlapping color and the graphic hand and eyes are striking and seem to play perfectly off of the title, “Beast in a Neon Cage.” As with many posters, all of the type creates an unnecessary distraction, but I loved the vibrant nature of the poster overall.

Old Spice Posters

Design Firm: Landor, Cincinnati; www.landor.com

Creative Team: Gerhard Koenderink, Joe Napier, Jay Hoffman, Jeff Maurer, Barbara Carlotta, Jens Martesen, Stacey Dunaway

Printer: The BLDG

Client: Procter & Gamble

Description: The objective was simple; to create posters celebrating the reinvention of the Old Spice brand and dominance of the world. We printed posters using iconic brand elements/forms celebrating masculinity and insanity. A man wondered what a deodorant stick would taste like on a sandwich, so he found out. Apparently it didn’t taste well, but his breath smelled wonderful. A body wash with tentacles, a cement truck carrying the wonderful scent of man, and astronauts returning from their voyage to the moon all exist within this new Old Spice poster world.

Judge’s Comments: The Old Spice series of posters immediately stood out as the best in show. In my opinion, the best posters are the ones that do the most with the least, and this is a great example of that. No copy and one color with simple, unexpected and intriguing visuals. This is simply a brilliant series.

Biking Beyond Bigotry

Design Firm: Camp Firebelly (Firebelly Design), Lake Zurich, IL; www.CampFirebelly.com

Creative Team: Alysha Balog, Annabelle Choi, Arjun Harrison-Mann, Colin Denney, Jince Kuruvilla, Lindsay Kaser, Mandi Smith, Monica Ray, Raphael Alexander Cala, Skye McNeill

Printer: Rohner Press

Client: Center for New Community

Description: The Center for New Community, a national civil rights organization, sponsors a bicycle speaking tour called Biking Beyond Bigotry where environmentalists from across the nation pedal 330 miles to speak out against the greening of hate. Through awareness, education and the formation of alliances, they hope to defeat racism disguised as environmentalism. This poster captures the spirit of journey and the triumph empowering the viewer to educate themselves at the various talks. The information for the talks is to be placed by the speaker or host in the space left in the bottom right hand corner.

Judge’s Comments: There isn’t anything I don’t love about this print. Great illustration. Incredible use of two-colors. Amazing texture. Beautiful type. Perfect.

Roller Girls Poster

Design Firm: FAME, Minneapolis; www.fameretail.com

Creative Team: Bruce Edwards, Eric Weiss, Chelsea Brink, Chris Yocum

Printer: Steady Print Shop Co.

Client: Minnesota Rollergirls

Description: Poster designed to promote the Minnesota Rollergirls’ fall bout. We thought it was only appropriate to celebrate the most important season in Minnesota, hunting season. We dubbed the event “Bleeder of the Pack.” Attendance to the bout was extremely high, and anecdotal evidence indicates they’ve never sold so much PBR!

Judge’s Comments: A great poster will make you stop in your tracks. The combination of bright colors, bold illustration, and clever text make this poster a print a success. I’d hang this in my office.

A Well Oiled Creative Machine Posters

Design Firm/Client: FAME, Minneapolis; www.fameretail.com

Creative Team: Bruce Edwards, Erik Herberg, Kara Connolly

Printer: Shapco

Description: The creative process may not always be pretty, but this poster sure is, huh? This well-oiled machine captures the ups, downs, twists and turns every creative goes through during a project’s lifecycle. It also serves as a reminder to everyone at FAME that great work is great work.

Judge’s Comments: Loved this self-promotional piece from FAME exploring the mechanics of creativity. It’s hard to be smart and funny. This concept is both humorous and well executed. I love compilation illustrations like this that invite a viewer to engage and explore all of the creative details of the print.

FAME Obscurity Poster

Design Firm/Client: FAME, Minneapolis; www.fameretail.com

Creative Team: Bruce Edwards, Erik Herberg

Printer: Shapco

Description: A self-promotional poster created by FAME. The recipient of the poster can chose between FAME and OBSCURITY. If the poster is placed in one direction, is reads as a happy man with a crown and the word “FAME,” which is the name of our agency. If the poster is turned in the other direction is reads as an unhappy old man with the word “OBSCURITY.”

Judge’s Comments: This is another great example of a poster solution that forces the viewer to engage, look harder, and “discover” the concept. A strong idea that is as smart as it is simple.

Lady Gaga Changing the World

Designers: Kate Thomas, www.littlethingsstudio.com; Dave Whitley, www.davewhitley.com; Yazoo City, MS

Description: This is a collaboration piece for Little Things Studio.

Judge’s Comments: A perfect balance of simple and complex, this print is intriguing.

International Walkman Day

Design Firm: Johnny Two tone Club, Collingwood, Australia; www.johnnytwotoneclub.com

Creative Team: Marcus Taylor, Ben Hagley, Leah Dent, Duncan Roylance, Angela Mitchell, Michelle Leslie, Brendan Hibbert, Dan McKeating, Bec McKeating

Printer/Client: Johnny Two Tone Club

Description: International Walkman Day is the second installment in their ongoing Public Holiday Project series, which seeks to celebrate the anniversary of significant cultural events that don’t get the attention they deserve. No longer did you have to listen to the birds chirping outdoors, your mum telling you to make your bed, or oncoming traffic honking as you jaywalk a red light. The Walkman was a truly liberating and egalitarian device that’s anniversary deserves to be remembered.

Judge’s Comments: Bold and bright, this series is eye-catching and fun.

