HOW magazine sponsors six graphic design competitions annually, and is affiliated with competitions sponsored by sister publications Print and I.D. This is an archive of galleries of the past HOW competition winners. Enter HOW design competitions.
Poster Design Awards
- Seventh Annual Poster Design Gallery
- Sixth Annual Poster Design Gallery
- Fifth Annual Poster Design Gallery
- 2012 Poster Design Gallery
- 2009 Poster Design Gallery
Logo Design Awards
- Ninth Annual Logo Design Gallery
- Eight Annual Logo Design Gallery
- Seventh Annual Logo Design Gallery
- Sixth Annual Logo Design Gallery
- Fifth Annual Logo Design Gallery
- Fourth Annual Logo Design Gallery
- 2012 Logo Design Gallery
- 2011 Logo Design Gallery
- 2010 Logo Design Gallery
HOW International Design Awards
(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)
- 2017 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2016 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2015 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2014 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2013 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2012 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2011 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2010 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2009 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2008 International Design Awards Gallery
- 2006 International Design Awards Gallery
Promotion Design Awards
(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)
- 2017 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2016 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2015 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2014 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2013 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2012 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2011 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2010 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2009 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2008 Promotion Design Gallery
- 2006 Promotion Design Gallery
HOW Interactive Design Awards
(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)
- 2014 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2013 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2012 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2011 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2010 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2009 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2008 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
- 2006 Interactive Design Awards Gallery
In-HOWse Design Awards
(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)
- Winter 2017–2018 In-House Design Gallery
- Winter 2016 In-House Design Gallery
- Winter 2015 In-House Design Gallery
- 2015 In-House Design Gallery
- 2014 In-House Design Gallery
- 2012 In-HOWse Design Gallery
- 2010 In-HOWse Design Gallery
- 2007 In-HOWse Design Gallery
Color in Design Awards
Your Best Work Design Awards Gallery
Pick Up the PDF of Winning Images!
Want to see all of the winning entries? Visit MyDesignShop.com to download the full PDF of winners from each competition. Check back often as we make previous competition showcases available – or sign up for our eNewsletter to be notified!
