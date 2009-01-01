Design Awards & Contest Winners

HOW magazine sponsors six graphic design competitions annually, and is affiliated with competitions sponsored by sister publications Print and I.D. This is an archive of galleries of the past HOW competition winners. Enter HOW design competitions.

Poster Design Awards

Logo Design Awards

HOW International Design Awards

(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)

Promotion Design Awards

(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)

HOW Interactive Design Awards

(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)

In-HOWse Design Awards

(galleries are listed by the year they were published in HOW)

Color in Design Awards

Your Best Work Design Awards Gallery

Pick Up the PDF of Winning Images!

Full PDFs Available!

 

 

Want to see all of the winning entries? Visit MyDesignShop.com to download the full PDF of winners from each competition. Check back often as we make previous competition showcases available – or sign up for our eNewsletter to be notified!