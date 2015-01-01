HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards

Already Entered? You can manage an existing entry HERE .

HOW’s longest running competition wants to celebrate your original recipe for outstanding promo-driven design. If you inform, persuade and fill a need each time you flex your creative muscle, this is the competition for you! Whether you’ve created a great design for a client, a friend or for the benefit of your own brand, we want to see it.

How to Enter

Our easy-to-follow PDF is filled with all of the information, deadlines and tips you need to know about before you enter. Download our PDF, create your login and show us your best design!

What to Enter

CATEGORIES Client Promotions

Designer Self-Promotion

Personal Promotions Pro-bono Promotions

Student Promotions

Miscellaneous Promotions Best of Show

wins a free Big Ticket registration to HOW Design Live 2019 (up to a $2,295 value)

is invited to take part in a main-stage trophy presentation at HOW Design Live

gets a lunch date with a HOW Design Live speaker of their choice*

(*pending speaker availability)

(*pending speaker availability) is invited to attend the official Speaker Reception with industry movers and shakers at HOW Design Live (one individual from the winning team plus one guest will be permitted) Past attendees of the exclusive Speaker Reception include Seymour Chwast, Debbie Millman, Chip Kidd, Brian Collins, Kelli Anderson, Jonathan Hoefler, Tosh Hall, Jeff Greenspan

scores attention as featured projects on HOWDesign.com. All winners

will see their work published in 365 days of Design Inspiration, a hardcover book from HOW showcasing the best from today’s leading art directors, studios and creative professionals.

get a $500 discount on HOW Design Live 2019 Big Ticket registrations

enjoy a $200 discount on 2-Day passes at HOW Design Live 2019

receive $100 off the HOW Design Live 2019 student rate (must be enrolled in school at time of registration for this to apply)

get special on-site recognition at HOW Design Live before thousands of designers, art directors and decision-makers

are announced in a feature article on HOWDesign.com and featured in an online gallery

are formally announced in the HOW eNewsletter

are announced via social media

receive a unique certificate template, a press release template and a winners badge for use in promoting your win. Designers, this is the moment you stop wishing and start winning! Enter now, and keep up with our social media for the latest design inspiration! Judges Daniela Garza, creative director at Anagrama

Joshua Chen, principal and creative director at Chen Design Associates

Mackey Saturday, principal designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv “Winning HOW awards has affected my career, our agency’s global reputation and our team of move-the-needle pros. A thumbs-up from HOW equates to a creative greenlight. We find it hugely motivating. Our clients find it validating, too.” –Sonia Greteman, Promotion & Marketing Design Awards Winner

