Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things we've seen lately. This week we're looking at a new Adobe tutorial, the newly announced 2018 AIGA Medalists, olive oil packaging inspired by Istria, a new illustrated biography about W.A. Dwiggins and logo animation by Thirst.
Design Inspiration: Creative Ideas for Designers
PENSOLE Offers Real-Life Experiences
Pensole Footwear Design Academy is the only footwear design school out there, and with a variety of opportunities to align with brands on specific projects, students are getting more than they ever imagined.
Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function
Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.
The Most Influential Designs of the Past 33 Years
Feast your eyes on a sampling of the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry since the first issue of HOW rolled off the press.
Hot Stuff: Designer Self Promotion
Want to get your clients’ attention? Sometimes you’ve gotta pack a little heat. This designer self promotion by HAND Design Studio won an outstanding achievement award for doing just that.
Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week
Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things from the past week. This week is all about alternative movie posters, fun new work from Snask, famous brands reimagined as vintage print ads, handlettering on anything and the latest gorgeous work from Chad Michael Studio.
Yellow House’s Simple, Flexible, Resonant New Logo
Yellow House’s brand identity—inspired by social movement and design activism, and created by Brunet-Garcia Advertising—is as big and resonant as its mission to leverage the power of art to transform communities.
Triumphant Design: Award-Winning Logo from Ad Victorem
Ad Victorem (Latin for “Towards Victory”) has created hundreds of brand names and identities. But creating their own turned out to be their biggest challenge yet—one they likened to naming their own child.
Celebrating Illustration: 25 Iconic Illustrated HOW Covers
Since day one, HOW has worked with the biggest names along with many rising stars in the illustration industry. Here’s a look back at 25 of our most iconic illustrated magazine covers. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!
Peripheral Branding: A Methodology for Disruptive Branding
To ignore what's happening in the periphery is to develop brand tunnel vision. That's why global agency verynice is sharing their step-by-step ...