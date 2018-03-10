Design Inspiration: Creative Ideas for Designers

A graphic designer’s most valuable asset is his/her creativity — and it needs constant care and feeding. Here you’ll find creative thinking exercises, brainstorming tips, activities for creative teams and design inspiration, all geared toward helping you develop the best graphic design solutions. Don’t neglect your creativity. Feed it. Nurture it. And let it breathe. Let it be accessible for when you need it most.

Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things we've seen lately. This week we're looking at a new Adobe tutorial, the newly announced 2018 AIGA Medalists, olive oil packaging inspired by Istria, a new illustrated biography about W.A. Dwiggins and logo animation by Thirst.

PENSOLE Offers Real-Life Experiences

Pensole Footwear Design Academy is the only footwear design school out there, and with a variety of opportunities to align with brands on specific projects, students are getting more than they ever imagined.

Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function

Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.

Welcome back to Design Finds, our collection of creative news and interesting things from the past week. This week is all about alternative movie posters, fun new work from Snask, famous brands reimagined as vintage print ads, handlettering on anything and the latest gorgeous work from Chad Michael Studio.